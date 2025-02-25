Evolv Announces Official Partnership with Sports Illustrated Stadium and New York Red Bulls

Evolv Express® to be deployed at all main gates for improved entry process into the Harrison, NJ-based sports and entertainment venue

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to help create safer experiences, today announced that it recently entered a business partnership with Sports Illustrated Stadium, home of Major League Soccer’s New York Red Bulls. The partnership, through which Evolv has been designated as the Stadium’s “Official Fan Screening Partner,” will include deployment of Evolv Express® systems at the Stadium’s main entrances. In addition to fan screening, Express will also be used at staff and talent entries. Through the partnership, Evolv will also work with the New York Red Bulls on community activations.

“With a continuous focus on the Fan Experience, we’re pleased to upgrade the arrival experience at Sports Illustrated Stadium with Evolv Express,” said Shaun Oliver, Vice President of Operations at Sports Illustrated Stadium. “Having seen this technology in wide use across MLS venues (and elsewhere in the New York market), we’re confident that our fans will appreciate a convenient entry process.”

“It’s gratifying to continue to grow our presence in Major League Soccer,” noted John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports and Entertainment. “MLS matches have an electrifying atmosphere that only get better when the journey from ‘street to seat’ is as smooth as possible.”

The Express units will be first commissioned for the New York Red Bulls’ 2025 season home opener on March 1. The deployment at Sports Illustrated Stadium is Evolv’s twelfth in Major League Soccer, joining Dignity Health Sports Park (Carson, CA), Lower.com Field (Columbus, OH), Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, GA), Toyota Stadium (Frisco, TX), and others. Major League Soccer set an attendance record in 2024 and is the second-most attended soccer league in the world, trailing only the English Premier League. Evolv performs entry screening for five of the top-six teams in attendance (and eight of the top-16), and in total screened more than two million MLS fans in 2024.

Sports Illustrated Stadium also joins many other high-profile venues on Evolv’s customer list in the New York metro area. Lincoln Center, the hub of the performing arts in New York City, was one of the earliest adopters of Express. Evolv Express is also a Fan Screening Provider of the New York Mets at Citi Field in Queens as well as hospitals, museums, places of worship and other venues around New York.

About the New York Red Bulls

The New York Red Bulls are one of 30 teams in Major League Soccer (MLS). RBNY, one of the ten charter clubs of MLS, have competed in the league since its founding in 1996. The Red Bulls play home matches at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey. The three-time MLS Supporters' Shield Winners are owned by the Austrian beverage company Red Bull for which the team is named. The New York Red Bulls offer one of the nation's premier youth soccer development programs, from local soccer partnerships across New York and New Jersey to Regional Development Schools and the Red Bulls Academy teams.

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security using artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics to help create safer experiences for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced weapons detection systems have scanned more than two billion people since 2019. Evolv has been recognized by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT), included in the TSA Surface Transportation Security Technology Catalogue and awarded the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category as well as Sport Business Journal’s “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv has also been recognized as one of the “Best Places to Work” by Built In Boston. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies Holdings, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

