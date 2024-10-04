Evolv and TGL’s Boston Common Golf Announce Official Partnership

Partnership brings leading security technology and best-in-class live event guest experience to new international golf league

WALTHAM, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), a leading security technology company pioneering AI-based solutions designed to help create safer experiences, today announced a new partnership with Boston Common Golf, one of six teams in TGL presented by SoFi, the new golf league created by Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy in conjunction with the PGA TOUR.





Evolv is now an “Official Partner of Boston Common Golf,” who will use the Evolv Express™ systems to screen guests upon entry to SoFi Center, the new purpose-built venue at which Boston Common Golf and the other TGL teams will play their matches. SoFi Center, located in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla., is a tech infused, custom-built arena with more than 1,500 fans wrapped around TGL’s field of play, which is about the size of a football field. Fans will watch as players hit their shots from real grass and sand boxes to play custom-designed, virtual holes projected onto a 3,400-square-foot screen (64’x53’), nearly 24 times larger than a standard golf simulator screen (16’x9’).

Each TGL team is comprised of four PGA TOUR players. The Boston Common Golf roster includes Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama. TGL matches will start in January on ESPN.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Boston Common Golf,” said John Baier, Evolv’s Vice President of Sports. “Each year tens of millions of sports fans around the world enjoy the security and guest experience benefits of Evolv’s systems. We’re confident that fans at SoFi Center will enjoy an exciting new live golf format from the moment they arrive.” Baier also noted that “as a company based in the Boston area, Evolv takes extra pride in the company’s support for local teams.” Boston Common Golf becomes Evolv’s sixth official area sports partnership, joining the Boston Red Sox, Boston College, New England Patriots, New England Revolution, and TD Garden Arena.

“Boston Common Golf and TGL are all about innovative spirit, and we’re thrilled to partner with Evolv Technologies, a leader in next-gen venue security,” said Boston Common Golf President & CEO Mark Lev. “Their cutting-edge approach helps ensure fans have a seamless and secure experience, aligning perfectly with the tech-forward vision of this new league. We are thrilled to have them as partners and to be bringing the very best of Boston-area innovation to our team and this exciting new venture.”

About Evolv Technology

Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV) is designed to transform human security to make a safer, faster, and better experience for the world’s most iconic venues and companies as well as schools, hospitals, and public spaces, using industry leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered screening and analytics. Its mission is to transform security to create a safer world to live, work, learn, and play. Evolv has digitally transformed the gateways in many places where people gather by enabling seamless integration combined with powerful analytics and insights. Evolv’s advanced systems have scanned more than a billion people since 2019. Evolv has been awarded the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation as a Qualified Anti-Terrorism Technology (QATT) as well as the Security Industry Association (SIA) New Products and Solutions (NPS) Award in the Law Enforcement/Public Safety/Guarding Systems category, as well as Sport Business Journal’s (SBJ) awards for “Best In Fan Experience Technology” and “Best In Sports Technology”. Evolv®, Evolv Express®, Evolv Insights®, Evolv Visual Gun Detection™, Evolv eXpedite™, and Evolv Eva™ are registered trademarks or trademarks of Evolv Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions. For more information, visit evolv.com.

About Boston Common Golf

Boston Common Golf, featuring Rory McIlroy, Keegan Bradley, Adam Scott, and Hideki Matsuyama, is part of Fenway Sports Group and one of six inaugural teams in TGL presented by SoFi, a new golf league offering a fresh approach to the sport with a focus on technology, innovation, and fan engagement. Showcasing the world’s top players, TGL’s team golf competition merges physical and virtual golf with two-hour, prime time matches. Boston Common Golf can be followed online at BostonCommonGolf.com, and on social media platforms using the handle @CommonGolf on Instagram, X, TikTok, Snapchat, and Facebook. The team also hosts content on YouTube using the handle @BostonCommonGolf.

About TGL presented by SoFi

TGL presented by SoFi features six teams of the world’s top PGA TOUR talent competing in a season-long, fast-paced competition that brings golf to prime time. TGL’s home is the custom-built SoFi Center, a 250,000 square foot, tech-infused venue on the campus of Palm Beach State College in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. TGL’s inaugural season begins Tuesday, Jan. 7 in prime time on ESPN and ESPN+ in the U.S. and other prominent media partners around the globe. TGL’s season consists of matches on Mondays and Tuesdays from January through March, culminating with TGL’s best-of-three Championship Series. To learn more about TGL, its teams, rosters, competitive format, and technology, visit TGL Explained.

Forward-looking Statements

