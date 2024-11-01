Evite Announces Strategic Growth Investment from Francisco Partners

LOS ANGELES & SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evite, the world’s leading digital platform for bringing people together, today announced a strategic growth investment from Francisco Partners (“FP”), a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology businesses. Evite CEO David Yeom will continue to lead the company and remain a significant equity holder.

Launched in 1998, Evite was first to market in the digital invitation space and has more than 25 years of authority on how America parties. Leading the market in brand awareness and usage, Evite is most well-known for its digital invitations and party-planning resources such as RSVP tracking, event reminders, guest messaging and more.

“We are thrilled to announce this new investment from Francisco Partners, which will allow us to accelerate innovation and increase the breadth of our product offering,” said David Yeom, Evite CEO.

“We are excited to partner with David on the next phase of Evite’s growth journey,” said Alan Ni, Partner at Francisco Partners and Nick LaGrandeur, Vice President at Francisco Partners. “David has done an exceptional job of evolving Evite under his leadership by reinventing the brand and upleveling the product experience by really focusing on the needs of Evite’s users.”

The transaction closed in October 2024. Financial terms are not being disclosed. Rothschild & Co served as financial advisor and Cooley LLP served as legal advisor to Evite. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal advisor to Francisco Partners.

About Evite

Evite is America’s go-to destination for all things party. Since launching in 1998, Evite has elevated the standard for the event planning industry while evolving from an invitation company to a fully integrated ecosystem of customizable invitation and greeting card designs, RSVP tracking, event reminders, guest messaging and contact management. Evite brings together people to make celebrating face-to-face effortless and more memorable. To date, the company has sent nearly three billion invitations. Visit www.evite.com or download the app to start planning and get inspired.

About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global investment firm that specializes in partnering with technology and technology-enabled businesses. Since its launch 25 years ago, Francisco Partners has invested in over 450 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding investors in the technology industry. With approximately $45 billion in capital raised to date, the firm invests in opportunities where its deep sectoral knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their full potential. For more information on Francisco Partners, please visit www.franciscopartners.com.

