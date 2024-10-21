Evisions Announces the Appointment of Jim Farrell as Chief Solutions Officer

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evisions, the leader in reporting solutions for higher education, announced today the appointment of Jim Farrell as Chief Solutions Officer. With over 20 years of experience in enterprise software, Farrell joins Evisions to further strengthen the company’s commitment to delivering innovative solutions that address the evolving needs of higher education institutions.









In his new role, Farrell will partner closely with Evisions’ customers, guiding the company’s product and services strategy and building on its trusted 25-year foundation. He will focus on accelerating the firm’s delivery of modernized technology offerings that help institutions overcome both longstanding and emerging challenges in a rapidly transforming higher education landscape.

“The combination of Evisions’ powerful, time-tested solutions and its commitment to a customer-first approach is truly impressive,” said Farrell. “I’m excited to join a team that excels at addressing customer challenges, especially at a time when thoughtful evolution and modernization are critical.”

Farrell’s extensive background in product development and management, coupled with his experience at industry-leading companies like HealthPrize, IBM, and Hyperion Software, positions him uniquely to lead Evisions’ efforts in supporting customers on their technology journey. His leadership will be pivotal in ensuring that Evisions’ solutions continue to meet institutions wherever they are in their adoption of new technologies, empowering them to achieve greater efficiency, reduce institutional risk, and make data-driven decisions.

“For twenty-five years, Evisions has been dedicated to delivering powerful, trusted solutions to higher education institutions,” said Joe Potenza, CEO. “Jim’s expertise in driving value throughout the customer journey, combined with Evisions’ proven capabilities, will allow us to deliver even greater extensions of our customers’ capabilities to tap into multiple data sources, to provide choice about how their data is managed, and to do this while protecting the investments and the resources of each school.”

