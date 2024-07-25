EVgo to Report Second Quarter 2024 Results on August 1, 2024

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2024 financial results on Thursday, August 1, 2024. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET).





EVgo Second Quarter 2024 Webcast



When: Thursday, August 1, 2024



Time: 8 a.m. PT (11 a.m. ET)



Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing:



Toll Free: (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers)



Toll/International: (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.)



Conference ID: 6304708

A copy of the press release with the financial results and the presentation discussed during the webcast will be available on the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website prior to the commencement of the webcast. An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging providers, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

