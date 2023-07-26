<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire EVgo to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2, 2023
Business Wire

EVgo to Report Second Quarter 2023 Results on August 2, 2023

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (EVs), today announced that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. This release will be followed by a webcast hosted by members of the EVgo management team at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).

EVgo Second Quarter 2023 Webcast

When: Wednesday, August 2, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing:

Toll Free: (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers)

Toll/International: (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.)

Conference ID: 6304708

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the call on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. Since 2019, EVgo has purchased renewable energy certificates to match the electricity that powers its network. As one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, EVgo’s owned and operated charging network includes around 900 fast charging locations, 60 metropolitan areas and 30 states. EVgo continues to add more DC fast charging locations across the U.S., including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network, robust software products and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Contacts

For Investors:
investors@evgo.com

For Media:
press@evgo.com

Articoli correlati

Cenntro Electric Group Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Q1 2023 Net Revenue Increased 90% to $3.5 millionFREEHOLD, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cenntro Electric Group Limited (NASDAQ: CENN) (“Cenntro” or “the...
Continua a leggere

CoStar Group Second Quarter 2023 Revenue Increased 13% Year-over-Year and Net New Bookings Were $82 Million. CoStar Group Reaches 105 Million Monthly Visitors.

Business Wire Business Wire -
 WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information and analytics in the...
Continua a leggere

Visa Inc. Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) today announced its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results through an earnings release...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php