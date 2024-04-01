Home Business Wire EVgo to Host Financial Modeling Webinar on April 4, 2024
Business Wire

EVgo to Host Financial Modeling Webinar on April 4, 2024

di Business Wire

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO), (“EVgo” or the “Company”), one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks for electric vehicles (“EVs”), today announced that its Chief Executive Officer, Badar Khan, and Chief Financial Officer, Olga Shevorenkova, will host a financial modeling webinar on Thursday, April 4, 2024.


EVgo Financial Modeling Webinar

Date: Thursday, April 4, 2024

Time: 2 p.m. PT (5 p.m. ET)

Live Webcast: https://investors.evgo.com/events-and-presentations

The call can also be accessed live over the telephone by dialing:

Toll Free: (800) 715-9871 (for U.S. callers)

Toll/International: (646) 307-1963 (for callers outside the U.S.)

Conference ID: 7099169

An archive of the webcast will be available for a period of time shortly after the webinar on the Events & Presentations page in the Investor Relations section of EVgo’s website.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 950 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Contacts

For Investors:
investors@evgo.com

For Media:
press@evgo.com

Articoli correlati

EnerSys Promotes Mark Matthews to President, Specialty Global

Business Wire Business Wire -
READING, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#EnerSys--EnerSys (NYSE: ENS), the global leader in stored energy solutions for industrial applications, today announced the promotion...
Continua a leggere

Binarly Releases Free Detection Tool for XZ Backdoor

Business Wire Business Wire -
LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#cve20243094--Binarly, provider of an industry leading AI-powered firmware and software supply chain security platform, has created and...
Continua a leggere

OppFi Addresses Financial Literacy Through Social Impact Collaboration with Financial Education Platform Zogo

Business Wire Business Wire -
OppFi and Zogo bring together expertise and resources to tackle ongoing financial challenges faced by everyday AmericansCHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OppFi Inc....
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche
iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php