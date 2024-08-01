EVgo Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results

Achieves 6th Consecutive Quarter of Triple Digit Year-Over-Year Network Throughput Growth
Raises Midpoint of Total Revenue Guidance by $10 Million
- Revenue reached a record $66.6 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year.
- Charging network revenue totaled $36.4 million in the second quarter, an increase of 146% year-over-year, representing the 7th sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth.
- Network throughput reached a record 66 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the second quarter, an increase of 164% year-over-year, representing the 6th consecutive quarter of triple digit year-over-year growth.
- Added more than 220 new operational stalls during the second quarter, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.
- Ended the second quarter with approximately 3,440 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.
- Added over 131,000 new customer accounts in the second quarter, reaching more than 1 million overall at quarter end.
LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) (“EVgo” or the “Company”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024. Management will host a conference call today at 11 am ET / 8 am PT to discuss EVgo’s results and other business highlights.
Revenue reached $66.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing 32% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year increases in charging network revenues.
Network throughput increased to 66 GWh in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 25 GWh in the second quarter of 2023, representing 164% year-over-year growth. The Company added over 131,000 new customer accounts during the second quarter of 2024, a 60% year-over-year increase in new accounts. The overall number of customer accounts was more than 1 million at quarter end, an increase of 59% year-over-year.
“EVgo delivered yet another quarter of great financial and operating results, including the 7th sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth,” said Badar Khan, EVgo’s CEO. “We are seeing continual record demand in the industry, which we are well situated to capture given our position as an owner operator and as evidenced by the tremendous growth in throughput and new customer accounts. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic priorities and building the critically important, fast charging, OEM-agnostic infrastructure necessary to deliver an excellent customer experience for EV drivers across the nation. We are confident this momentum will result in strong returns for our shareholders.”
Business Highlights
- Subaru Charging Credit: Subaru extended their charging credit program with EVgo, giving new Subaru Solterra drivers a $500 EVgo charging credit.
- Stall Development: The Company ended the quarter with approximately 3,440 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls. EVgo added over 220 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.
- EVgo eXtend™: EVgo ended the quarter with 190 operational EVgo eXtend™ stalls.
- Network Utilization: Utilization on the EVgo network in the second quarter of 2024 was 20%, up from approximately 11% in the second quarter of 2023.
- Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 227 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 103% compared to 112 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2023.
- Commercial Charging: EVgo’s commercial charging business continues to grow driven by rideshare, with throughput increasing nearly threefold year-over-year.
- EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ was over 18% of total charging sessions initiated in the second quarter of 2024, and the number of Autocharge+ charging sessions in the second quarter increased 202% compared to the second quarter of 2023.
- PlugShare: PlugShare reached 5.3 million registered users and achieved 8.5 million check-ins since inception.
Financial & Operational Highlights
The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2024.
- Revenue of $66.6 million
- Network Throughput1 of 66 gigawatt-hours
- Customer Account Additions of over 131,000 accounts
- Gross Profit of $6.4 million
- Net Loss of $29.6 million
- Adjusted Gross Profit2 of $17.7 million
- Adjusted EBITDA2 of ($8.0) million
- Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities of $7.6 million
- Capital Expenditures of $24.2 million
- Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $13.8 million
|____________________
|
1
|
Network throughput for EVgo network excludes EVgo eXtend™ sites.
|
2
|
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Q2’24
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Better
|
|
|
Q2’24
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Better
|
Network Throughput (GWh)
|
|
|
66
|
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
164
|
%
|
|
|
|
119
|
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
177
|
%
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
66,619
|
|
|
$
|
50,552
|
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
121,777
|
|
|
$
|
75,852
|
|
|
61
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
6,398
|
|
|
$
|
5,529
|
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
13,239
|
|
|
$
|
5,570
|
|
|
138
|
%
|
Gross margin
|
|
|
9.6
|
%
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
(130) bps
|
|
|
|
10.9
|
%
|
|
|
7.3
|
%
|
|
360 bps
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(29,610
|
)
|
|
$
|
(21,539
|
)
|
|
(37
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
(57,803
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,620
|
)
|
|
18
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Profit1
|
|
$
|
17,658
|
|
|
$
|
12,853
|
|
|
37
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
34,945
|
|
|
$
|
19,258
|
|
|
81
|
%
|
Adjusted Gross Margin1
|
|
|
26.5
|
%
|
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
|
110 bps
|
|
|
|
28.7
|
%
|
|
|
25.4
|
%
|
|
330 bps
|
Adjusted EBITDA1
|
|
$
|
(7,982
|
)
|
|
$
|
(10,553
|
)
|
|
24
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
(15,189
|
)
|
|
$
|
(30,620
|
)
|
|
50
|
%
|____________________
|
1
|
Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.
|
(unaudited, dollars in thousands)
|
|
Q2’24
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Change
|
|
|
Q2’24
|
|
Q2’23
|
|
Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities
|
|
$
|
7,556
|
|
$
|
(3,182
|
)
|
|
337
|
%
|
|
|
$
|
(6,526
|
)
|
|
$
|
(22,525
|
)
|
|
71
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GAAP capital expenditures
|
|
$
|
24,196
|
|
|
$
|
34,811
|
|
|
(30
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
45,267
|
|
|
$
|
100,057
|
|
|
(55
|
)%
|
Capital offsets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OEM infrastructure payments
|
|
$
|
5,956
|
|
|
$
|
6,022
|
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
11,782
|
|
|
$
|
9,917
|
|
|
19
|
%
|
Proceeds from capital-build funding
|
|
|
4,459
|
|
|
|
2,040
|
|
|
119
|
%
|
|
|
|
6,139
|
|
|
|
4,256
|
|
|
44
|
%
|
Total capital offsets
|
|
|
10,415
|
|
|
|
8,062
|
|
|
29
|
%
|
|
|
|
17,921
|
|
|
|
14,173
|
|
|
26
|
%
|
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1
|
|
$
|
13,781
|
|
|
$
|
26,749
|
|
|
(48
|
)%
|
|
|
$
|
27,346
|
|
|
$
|
85,884
|
|
|
(68
|
)%
|____________________
|
1
|
Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.
|
|
|
6/30/2024
|
|
6/30/2023
|
|
Increase
|
Stalls in operation or under construction:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVgo Network
|
|
3,690
|
|
3,180
|
|
16%
|
EVgo eXtend™
|
|
480
|
|
—
|
|
*
|
Total stalls in operation or under construction
|
|
4,170
|
|
3,180
|
|
31%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stalls in operation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EVgo Network
|
|
3,250
|
|
2,520
|
|
29%
|
EVgo eXtend™
|
|
190
|
|
—
|
|
*
|
Total stalls in operation
|
|
3,440
|
|
2,520
|
|
37%
|____________________
|
*
|
Percentage not meaningful.
2024 Financial Guidance
EVgo is updating 2024 guidance as follows:
- Raising the midpoint of total revenue guidance by $10 million with total revenue guidance of $240 – $270 million
- Adjusted EBITDA* of ($44) – ($34) million
|____________________
|
*
|
A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.
Conference Call Information
A live audio webcast and conference call for EVgo’s second quarter earnings release will be held today at 11 am ET / 8 am PT. The webcast will be available at investors.evgo.com, and the dial-in information for those wishing to access via phone is:
Toll Free: (888) 340-5044 (for U.S. callers)
Toll/International: (646) 960-0363 (for callers outside the U.S.)
Conference ID: 6304708
This press release, along with other investor materials that will be used or referred to during the webcast and conference call, including a slide presentation and reconciliations of certain non-GAAP measures to their nearest GAAP measures, will also be available on that site.
About EVgo
EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, revenues, market size and opportunity, capital expenditures and offsets; EVgo’s confidence that “this momentum will result in strong returns for our shareholders”; EVgo’s progress on its network buildout, customer experience, technological capabilities and cost efficiencies; growth in the Company’s throughput; growth in the Company’s commercial charging business; and the Company’s collaboration with partners. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; EVgo’s dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo’s services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo’s revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; any current, pending or future legislation, regulations or policies that could impact EVgo’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs; EVgo’s ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo’s ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo’s ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo’s dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, inflation and other increases in expenses; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo’s ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants (collectively “Site Hosts”), original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo’s intellectual property; and general economic or political conditions, including the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and the broader Middle East region, and elevated rates of inflation and associated changes in monetary policy. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo” in EVgo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.
Financial Statements
|
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
(in thousands)
|
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
$
|
162,736
|
|
|
$
|
209,146
|
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $553 and $1,116 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively
|
|
|
34,771
|
|
|
|
34,882
|
|
Accounts receivable, capital-build
|
|
|
13,217
|
|
|
|
9,297
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
14,747
|
|
|
|
14,081
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
225,471
|
|
|
|
267,406
|
|
Property, equipment and software, net
|
|
|
403,418
|
|
|
|
389,227
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
79,444
|
|
|
|
67,724
|
|
Other assets
|
|
|
2,098
|
|
|
|
2,208
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
|
43,845
|
|
|
|
48,997
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
31,052
|
|
|
|
31,052
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
785,328
|
|
|
$
|
806,614
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
16,165
|
|
|
$
|
10,133
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
38,742
|
|
|
|
40,549
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
6,484
|
|
|
|
6,018
|
|
Deferred revenue, current1
|
|
|
28,610
|
|
|
|
32,349
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
94
|
|
|
|
298
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
90,095
|
|
|
|
89,347
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent
|
|
|
73,239
|
|
|
|
61,987
|
|
Earnout liability, at fair value
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
654
|
|
Asset retirement obligations
|
|
|
19,829
|
|
|
|
18,232
|
|
Capital-build liability
|
|
|
41,479
|
|
|
|
35,787
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
|
64,290
|
|
|
|
55,091
|
|
Warrant liabilities, at fair value
|
|
|
2,746
|
|
|
|
5,141
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
292,023
|
|
|
|
266,239
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
|
|
479,710
|
|
|
|
700,964
|
|
Stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
|
13,595
|
|
|
|
(160,589
|
)
|
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity (deficit)
|
|
$
|
785,328
|
|
|
$
|
806,614
|
|____________________
|
1
|
In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
|
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands, except per share data)
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change %
|
2024
|
2023
|
Change %
|
Revenue
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charging, retail
|
$
|
22,336
|
|
$
|
9,085
|
|
146
|
%
|
$
|
40,662
|
|
$
|
15,700
|
|
159
|
%
|
Charging, commercial
|
|
7,094
|
|
|
2,418
|
|
193
|
%
|
|
12,933
|
|
|
4,133
|
|
213
|
%
|
Charging, OEM
|
|
3,638
|
|
|
986
|
|
269
|
%
|
|
6,370
|
|
|
1,538
|
|
314
|
%
|
Regulatory credit sales
|
|
1,749
|
|
|
1,613
|
|
8
|
%
|
|
3,783
|
|
|
2,828
|
|
34
|
%
|
Network, OEM
|
|
1,627
|
|
|
742
|
|
119
|
%
|
|
5,050
|
|
|
3,441
|
|
47
|
%
|
Total charging network
|
|
36,444
|
|
|
14,844
|
|
146
|
%
|
|
68,798
|
|
|
27,640
|
|
149
|
%
|
eXtend
|
|
27,667
|
|
|
33,281
|
|
(17
|
)%
|
|
46,818
|
|
|
43,573
|
|
7
|
%
|
Ancillary
|
|
2,508
|
|
|
2,427
|
|
3
|
%
|
|
6,161
|
|
|
4,639
|
|
33
|
%
|
Total revenue
|
|
66,619
|
|
|
50,552
|
|
32
|
%
|
|
121,777
|
|
|
75,852
|
|
61
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of sales
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Charging network1
|
|
23,979
|
|
|
12,009
|
|
100
|
%
|
|
43,489
|
|
|
21,988
|
|
98
|
%
|
Other1
|
|
25,093
|
|
|
25,731
|
|
(2
|
)%
|
|
43,541
|
|
|
34,669
|
|
26
|
%
|
Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization
|
|
11,149
|
|
|
7,283
|
|
53
|
%
|
|
21,508
|
|
|
13,625
|
|
58
|
%
|
Total cost of sales
|
|
60,221
|
|
|
45,023
|
|
34
|
%
|
|
108,538
|
|
|
70,282
|
|
54
|
%
|
Gross profit
|
|
6,398
|
|
|
5,529
|
|
16
|
%
|
|
13,239
|
|
|
5,570
|
|
138
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
33,827
|
|
|
34,333
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
68,053
|
|
|
72,222
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
4,958
|
|
|
4,783
|
|
4
|
%
|
|
9,943
|
|
|
9,567
|
|
4
|
%
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
38,785
|
|
|
39,116
|
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
77,996
|
|
|
81,789
|
|
(5
|
)%
|
Operating loss
|
|
(32,387
|
)
|
|
(33,587
|
)
|
4
|
%
|
|
(64,757
|
)
|
|
(76,219
|
)
|
15
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
2,064
|
|
|
2,199
|
|
(6
|
)%
|
|
4,337
|
|
|
4,197
|
|
3
|
%
|
Other expense, net
|
|
(8
|
)
|
|
(1
|
)
|
(700
|
)%
|
|
(17
|
)
|
|
—
|
|
*
|
Change in fair value of earnout liability
|
|
101
|
|
|
2,496
|
|
(96
|
)%
|
|
309
|
|
|
433
|
|
(29
|
)%
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
677
|
|
|
7,391
|
|
(91
|
)%
|
|
2,395
|
|
|
1,011
|
|
137
|
%
|
Total other income, net
|
|
2,834
|
|
|
12,085
|
|
(77
|
)%
|
|
7,024
|
|
|
5,641
|
|
25
|
%
|
Loss before income tax expense
|
|
(29,553
|
)
|
|
(21,502
|
)
|
(37
|
)%
|
|
(57,733
|
)
|
|
(70,578
|
)
|
18
|
%
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(57
|
)
|
|
(37
|
)
|
(54
|
)%
|
|
(70
|
)
|
|
(42
|
)
|
(67
|
)%
|
Net loss
|
|
(29,610
|
)
|
|
(21,539
|
)
|
(37
|
)%
|
|
(57,803
|
)
|
|
(70,620
|
)
|
18
|
%
|
Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest
|
|
(19,233
|
)
|
|
(14,513
|
)
|
(33
|
)%
|
|
(37,593
|
)
|
|
(50,518
|
)
|
26
|
%
|
Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders
|
$
|
(10,377
|
)
|
$
|
(7,026
|
)
|
(48
|
)%
|
$
|
(20,210
|
)
|
$
|
(20,102
|
)
|
(1
|
)%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.10
|
)
|
$
|
(0.08
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.19
|
)
|
$
|
(0.25
|
)
|
|
Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted
|
|
105,584
|
|
|
85,320
|
|
|
|
105,130
|
|
|
78,196
|
|
|____________________
|
*
|
Not meaningful
|
1
|
In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company changed the presentation of cost of sales to disaggregate such costs between “charging network” and “other.” Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current presentation.
|
EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
|
June 30,
|
(in thousands)
|
|
2024
|
|
2023
|
Cash flows from operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(57,803
|
)
|
|
$
|
(70,620
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|
|
|
31,451
|
|
|
|
23,192
|
|
Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense
|
|
|
5,497
|
|
|
|
6,008
|
|
Share-based compensation
|
|
|
10,103
|
|
|
|
14,922
|
|
Change in fair value of earnout liability
|
|
|
(309
|
)
|
|
|
(433
|
)
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
(2,395
|
)
|
|
|
(1,011
|
)
|
Other
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
(155
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
(11,422
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets
|
|
|
1,324
|
|
|
|
3,779
|
|
Operating lease assets and liabilities, net
|
|
|
(3
|
)
|
|
|
642
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
6,130
|
|
|
|
(2,872
|
)
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
(5,764
|
)
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
Deferred revenue1
|
|
|
5,461
|
|
|
|
12,458
|
|
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
|
|
|
(335
|
)
|
|
|
62
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
|
|
(6,526
|
)
|
|
|
(22,525
|
)
|
Cash flows from investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
|
(45,267
|
)
|
|
|
(100,057
|
)
|
Proceeds from insurance for property losses
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
159
|
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(45,115
|
)
|
|
|
(99,898
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
5,828
|
|
Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
128,023
|
|
Proceeds from capital-build funding
|
|
|
6,139
|
|
|
|
4,256
|
|
Payments of deferred debt issuance costs
|
|
|
(908
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payments of deferred equity issuance costs
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(4,751
|
)
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
|
|
5,231
|
|
|
|
133,356
|
|
Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
|
(46,410
|
)
|
|
|
10,933
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period
|
|
|
209,146
|
|
|
|
246,493
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period
|
|
$
|
162,736
|
|
|
$
|
257,426
|
|____________________
|
1
|
In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.
Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.
EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.
