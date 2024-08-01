EVgo Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2024 Results

Achieves 6th Consecutive Quarter of Triple Digit Year-Over-Year Network Throughput Growth

Raises Midpoint of Total Revenue Guidance by $10 Million

Revenue reached a record $66.6 million in the second quarter, representing an increase of 32% year-over-year.

Charging network revenue totaled $36.4 million in the second quarter, an increase of 146% year-over-year, representing the 7 th sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth.

sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth. Network throughput reached a record 66 gigawatt-hours (“GWh”) in the second quarter, an increase of 164% year-over-year, representing the 6 th consecutive quarter of triple digit year-over-year growth.

consecutive quarter of triple digit year-over-year growth. Added more than 220 new operational stalls during the second quarter, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.

Ended the second quarter with approximately 3,440 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.

Added over 131,000 new customer accounts in the second quarter, reaching more than 1 million overall at quarter end.

EVgo Inc. (Nasdaq: EVGO) ("EVgo" or the "Company") today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.





Revenue reached $66.6 million in the second quarter of 2024, compared to $50.6 million in the second quarter of 2023, representing 32% year-over-year growth. Revenue growth was driven by year-over-year increases in charging network revenues.

Network throughput increased to 66 GWh in the second quarter of 2024, compared to 25 GWh in the second quarter of 2023, representing 164% year-over-year growth. The Company added over 131,000 new customer accounts during the second quarter of 2024, a 60% year-over-year increase in new accounts. The overall number of customer accounts was more than 1 million at quarter end, an increase of 59% year-over-year.

“EVgo delivered yet another quarter of great financial and operating results, including the 7th sequential quarter of double-digit charging revenue growth,” said Badar Khan, EVgo’s CEO. “We are seeing continual record demand in the industry, which we are well situated to capture given our position as an owner operator and as evidenced by the tremendous growth in throughput and new customer accounts. We look forward to continuing to execute on our strategic priorities and building the critically important, fast charging, OEM-agnostic infrastructure necessary to deliver an excellent customer experience for EV drivers across the nation. We are confident this momentum will result in strong returns for our shareholders.”

Business Highlights

Subaru Charging Credit: Subaru extended their charging credit program with EVgo, giving new Subaru Solterra drivers a $500 EVgo charging credit.

Subaru extended their charging credit program with EVgo, giving new Subaru Solterra drivers a $500 EVgo charging credit. Stall Development: The Company ended the quarter with approximately 3,440 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls. EVgo added over 220 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls.

The Company ended the quarter with approximately 3,440 stalls in operation, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls. EVgo added over 220 new DC fast charging stalls during the quarter, including EVgo eXtend™ stalls. EVgo eXtend™: EVgo ended the quarter with 190 operational EVgo eXtend™ stalls.

EVgo ended the quarter with 190 operational EVgo eXtend™ stalls. Network Utilization: Utilization on the EVgo network in the second quarter of 2024 was 20%, up from approximately 11% in the second quarter of 2023.

Utilization on the EVgo network in the second quarter of 2024 was 20%, up from approximately 11% in the second quarter of 2023. Average Daily Network Throughput: Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 227 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 103% compared to 112 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2023.

Average daily throughput per stall for the EVgo network was 227 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2024, an increase of 103% compared to 112 kilowatt hours per day in the second quarter of 2023. Commercial Charging: EVgo’s commercial charging business continues to grow driven by rideshare, with throughput increasing nearly threefold year-over-year.

EVgo’s commercial charging business continues to grow driven by rideshare, with throughput increasing nearly threefold year-over-year. EVgo Autocharge+: Autocharge+ was over 18% of total charging sessions initiated in the second quarter of 2024, and the number of Autocharge+ charging sessions in the second quarter increased 202% compared to the second quarter of 2023.

Autocharge+ was over 18% of total charging sessions initiated in the second quarter of 2024, and the number of Autocharge+ charging sessions in the second quarter increased 202% compared to the second quarter of 2023. PlugShare: PlugShare reached 5.3 million registered users and achieved 8.5 million check-ins since inception.

Financial & Operational Highlights

The below represent summary financial and operational figures for the second quarter of 2024.

Revenue of $66.6 million

of $66.6 million Network Throughput 1 of 66 gigawatt-hours

of 66 gigawatt-hours Customer Account Additions of over 131,000 accounts

of over 131,000 accounts Gross Profit of $6.4 million

of $6.4 million Net Loss of $29.6 million

of $29.6 million Adjusted Gross Profit 2 of $17.7 million

of $17.7 million Adjusted EBITDA 2 of ($8.0) million

of ($8.0) million Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities of $7.6 million

of $7.6 million Capital Expenditures of $24.2 million

of $24.2 million Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets2 of $13.8 million

____________________ 1 Network throughput for EVgo network excludes EVgo eXtend™ sites. 2 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted EBITDA, and Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (“GAAP”). For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measure, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2’24 Q2’23 Better



(Worse) Q2’24



YTD Q2’23



YTD Better



(Worse) Network Throughput (GWh) 66 25 164 % 119 43 177 % Revenue $ 66,619 $ 50,552 32 % $ 121,777 $ 75,852 61 % Gross profit $ 6,398 $ 5,529 16 % $ 13,239 $ 5,570 138 % Gross margin 9.6 % 10.9 % (130) bps 10.9 % 7.3 % 360 bps Net loss $ (29,610 ) $ (21,539 ) (37 )% $ (57,803 ) $ (70,620 ) 18 % Adjusted Gross Profit1 $ 17,658 $ 12,853 37 % $ 34,945 $ 19,258 81 % Adjusted Gross Margin1 26.5 % 25.4 % 110 bps 28.7 % 25.4 % 330 bps Adjusted EBITDA1 $ (7,982 ) $ (10,553 ) 24 % $ (15,189 ) $ (30,620 ) 50 %

____________________ 1 Adjusted Gross Profit, Adjusted Gross Margin, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.

(unaudited, dollars in thousands) Q2’24 Q2’23 Change Q2’24



YTD Q2’23



YTD Change Cash flows provided by (used in) operating activities $ 7,556 $ (3,182 ) 337 % $ (6,526 ) $ (22,525 ) 71 % GAAP capital expenditures $ 24,196 $ 34,811 (30 )% $ 45,267 $ 100,057 (55 )% Capital offsets: OEM infrastructure payments $ 5,956 $ 6,022 (1 )% $ 11,782 $ 9,917 19 % Proceeds from capital-build funding 4,459 2,040 119 % 6,139 4,256 44 % Total capital offsets 10,415 8,062 29 % 17,921 14,173 26 % Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets1 $ 13,781 $ 26,749 (48 )% $ 27,346 $ 85,884 (68 )%

____________________ 1 Capital Expenditures, Net of Capital Offsets are non-GAAP measures and have not been prepared in accordance with GAAP. For a definition of these non-GAAP measures and a reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” and “Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in these materials.

6/30/2024 6/30/2023 Increase Stalls in operation or under construction: EVgo Network 3,690 3,180 16% EVgo eXtend™ 480 — * Total stalls in operation or under construction 4,170 3,180 31% Stalls in operation: EVgo Network 3,250 2,520 29% EVgo eXtend™ 190 — * Total stalls in operation 3,440 2,520 37%

____________________ * Percentage not meaningful.

2024 Financial Guidance

EVgo is updating 2024 guidance as follows:

Raising the midpoint of total revenue guidance by $10 million with total revenue guidance of $240 – $270 million

Adjusted EBITDA* of ($44) – ($34) million

____________________ * A reconciliation of projected Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP measure, is not provided because certain measures, including share-based compensation expense, which is excluded from Adjusted EBITDA, cannot be reasonably calculated or predicted at this time without unreasonable efforts. For a definition of Adjusted EBITDA, please see “Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” included elsewhere in this release.

About EVgo

EVgo (Nasdaq: EVGO) is a leader in electric vehicle charging solutions, building and operating the infrastructure and tools needed to expedite the mass adoption of electric vehicles for individual drivers, rideshare and commercial fleets, and businesses. EVgo is one of the nation’s largest public fast charging networks, featuring over 1,000 fast charging locations across more than 35 states, including stations built through EVgo eXtend™, its white label service offering. EVgo is accelerating transportation electrification through partnerships with automakers, fleet and rideshare operators, retail hosts such as grocery stores, shopping centers, and gas stations, policy leaders, and other organizations. With a rapidly growing network and unique service offerings for drivers and partners including EVgo Optima™, EVgo Inside™, EVgo Rewards™, and Autocharge+, EVgo enables a world-class charging experience where drivers live, work, travel and play.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as “estimate,” “plan,” “project,” “forecast,” “intend,” “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “seek,” “target,” “assume” or other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations or beliefs and are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. You are cautioned, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, express or implied statements regarding EVgo’s future financial and operating performance, revenues, market size and opportunity, capital expenditures and offsets; EVgo’s confidence that “this momentum will result in strong returns for our shareholders”; EVgo’s progress on its network buildout, customer experience, technological capabilities and cost efficiencies; growth in the Company’s throughput; growth in the Company’s commercial charging business; and the Company’s collaboration with partners. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of EVgo’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. There are a significant number of factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made in this press release, including changes or developments in the broader general market; EVgo’s dependence on the widespread adoption of EVs and growth of the EV and EV charging markets; competition from existing and new competitors; EVgo’s ability to expand into new service markets, grow its customer base and manage its operations; the risks associated with cyclical demand for EVgo’s services and vulnerability to industry downturns and regional or national downturns; fluctuations in EVgo’s revenue and operating results; unfavorable conditions or disruptions in the capital and credit markets and EVgo’s ability to obtain additional financing on commercially reasonable terms; EVgo’s ability to generate cash, service indebtedness and incur additional indebtedness; any current, pending or future legislation, regulations or policies that could impact EVgo’s business, results of operations and financial condition, including regulations impacting the EV charging market and government programs designed to drive broader adoption of EVs and any reduction, modification or elimination of such programs; EVgo’s ability to adapt its assets and infrastructure to changes in industry and regulatory standards and market demands related to EV charging; impediments to EVgo’s expansion plans, including permitting and utility-related delays; EVgo’s ability to integrate any businesses it acquires; EVgo’s ability to recruit and retain experienced personnel; risks related to legal proceedings or claims, including liability claims; EVgo’s dependence on third parties, including hardware and software vendors and service providers, utilities and permit-granting entities; supply chain disruptions, inflation and other increases in expenses; safety and environmental requirements or regulations that may subject EVgo to unanticipated liabilities or costs; EVgo’s ability to enter into and maintain valuable partnerships with commercial or public-entity property owners, landlords and/or tenants (collectively “Site Hosts”), original equipment manufacturers (“OEMs”), fleet operators and suppliers; EVgo’s ability to maintain, protect and enhance EVgo’s intellectual property; and general economic or political conditions, including the conflicts in Ukraine, Israel and the broader Middle East region, and elevated rates of inflation and associated changes in monetary policy. Additional risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company’s financial results are included under the captions “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations of EVgo” in EVgo’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), as well as its other SEC filings, copies of which are available on EVgo’s website at investors.evgo.com, and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available to EVgo as of the date hereof, and EVgo does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements provided to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made, except as required by applicable law.

Financial Statements

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, December 31, 2024 2023 (in thousands) (unaudited) Assets Current assets Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $ 162,736 $ 209,146 Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $553 and $1,116 as of June 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively 34,771 34,882 Accounts receivable, capital-build 13,217 9,297 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 14,747 14,081 Total current assets 225,471 267,406 Property, equipment and software, net 403,418 389,227 Operating lease right-of-use assets 79,444 67,724 Other assets 2,098 2,208 Intangible assets, net 43,845 48,997 Goodwill 31,052 31,052 Total assets $ 785,328 $ 806,614 Liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities Accounts payable $ 16,165 $ 10,133 Accrued liabilities 38,742 40,549 Operating lease liabilities, current 6,484 6,018 Deferred revenue, current1 28,610 32,349 Other current liabilities 94 298 Total current liabilities 90,095 89,347 Operating lease liabilities, noncurrent 73,239 61,987 Earnout liability, at fair value 345 654 Asset retirement obligations 19,829 18,232 Capital-build liability 41,479 35,787 Deferred revenue, noncurrent 64,290 55,091 Warrant liabilities, at fair value 2,746 5,141 Total liabilities 292,023 266,239 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interest 479,710 700,964 Stockholders’ equity (deficit) 13,595 (160,589 ) Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interest and stockholders’ equity (deficit) $ 785,328 $ 806,614

____________________ 1 In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2024 2023 Change % 2024 2023 Change % Revenue Charging, retail $ 22,336 $ 9,085 146 % $ 40,662 $ 15,700 159 % Charging, commercial 7,094 2,418 193 % 12,933 4,133 213 % Charging, OEM 3,638 986 269 % 6,370 1,538 314 % Regulatory credit sales 1,749 1,613 8 % 3,783 2,828 34 % Network, OEM 1,627 742 119 % 5,050 3,441 47 % Total charging network 36,444 14,844 146 % 68,798 27,640 149 % eXtend 27,667 33,281 (17 )% 46,818 43,573 7 % Ancillary 2,508 2,427 3 % 6,161 4,639 33 % Total revenue 66,619 50,552 32 % 121,777 75,852 61 % Cost of sales Charging network1 23,979 12,009 100 % 43,489 21,988 98 % Other1 25,093 25,731 (2 )% 43,541 34,669 26 % Depreciation, net of capital-build amortization 11,149 7,283 53 % 21,508 13,625 58 % Total cost of sales 60,221 45,023 34 % 108,538 70,282 54 % Gross profit 6,398 5,529 16 % 13,239 5,570 138 % Operating expenses General and administrative 33,827 34,333 (1 )% 68,053 72,222 (6 )% Depreciation, amortization and accretion 4,958 4,783 4 % 9,943 9,567 4 % Total operating expenses 38,785 39,116 (1 )% 77,996 81,789 (5 )% Operating loss (32,387 ) (33,587 ) 4 % (64,757 ) (76,219 ) 15 % Interest income 2,064 2,199 (6 )% 4,337 4,197 3 % Other expense, net (8 ) (1 ) (700 )% (17 ) — * Change in fair value of earnout liability 101 2,496 (96 )% 309 433 (29 )% Change in fair value of warrant liabilities 677 7,391 (91 )% 2,395 1,011 137 % Total other income, net 2,834 12,085 (77 )% 7,024 5,641 25 % Loss before income tax expense (29,553 ) (21,502 ) (37 )% (57,733 ) (70,578 ) 18 % Income tax expense (57 ) (37 ) (54 )% (70 ) (42 ) (67 )% Net loss (29,610 ) (21,539 ) (37 )% (57,803 ) (70,620 ) 18 % Less: net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interest (19,233 ) (14,513 ) (33 )% (37,593 ) (50,518 ) 26 % Net loss attributable to Class A common stockholders $ (10,377 ) $ (7,026 ) (48 )% $ (20,210 ) $ (20,102 ) (1 )% Net loss per share to Class A common stockholders, basic and diluted $ (0.10 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.19 ) $ (0.25 ) Weighted average common stock outstanding, basic and diluted 105,584 85,320 105,130 78,196

____________________ * Not meaningful 1 In the fourth quarter of 2023, the Company changed the presentation of cost of sales to disaggregate such costs between “charging network” and “other.” Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current presentation.

EVgo Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, (in thousands) 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (57,803 ) $ (70,620 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities Depreciation, amortization and accretion 31,451 23,192 Net loss on disposal of property and equipment, net of insurance recoveries, and impairment expense 5,497 6,008 Share-based compensation 10,103 14,922 Change in fair value of earnout liability (309 ) (433 ) Change in fair value of warrant liabilities (2,395 ) (1,011 ) Other 5 (155 ) Changes in operating assets and liabilities Accounts receivable, net 112 (11,422 ) Prepaid expenses, other current assets and other assets 1,324 3,779 Operating lease assets and liabilities, net (3 ) 642 Accounts payable 6,130 (2,872 ) Accrued liabilities (5,764 ) 2,925 Deferred revenue1 5,461 12,458 Other current and noncurrent liabilities (335 ) 62 Net cash used in operating activities (6,526 ) (22,525 ) Cash flows from investing activities Capital expenditures (45,267 ) (100,057 ) Proceeds from insurance for property losses 152 159 Net cash used in investing activities (45,115 ) (99,898 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the ATM — 5,828 Proceeds from issuance of Class A common stock under the equity offering — 128,023 Proceeds from capital-build funding 6,139 4,256 Payments of deferred debt issuance costs (908 ) — Payments of deferred equity issuance costs — (4,751 ) Net cash provided by financing activities 5,231 133,356 Net (decrease) increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (46,410 ) 10,933 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 209,146 246,493 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 162,736 $ 257,426

____________________ 1 In 2024, deferred revenue, current, and customer deposits were combined into a single line item. Previously reported amounts have been updated to conform to the current period presentation.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement EVgo’s financial information, which is prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, EVgo uses certain non-GAAP financial measures. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. EVgo uses these non-GAAP financial measures for financial and operational decision-making and as a means to evaluate period-to-period comparisons. EVgo believes that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding the Company’s performance by excluding certain items that may not be indicative of EVgo’s recurring core business operating results.

EVgo believes that both management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing EVgo’s performance. These non-GAAP financial measures also facilitate management’s internal comparisons to the Company’s historical performance. EVgo believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors both because (1) they allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in its financial and operational decision-making and (2) they are used by EVgo’s institutional investors and the analyst community to help them analyze the health of EVgo’s business.

