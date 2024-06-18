Everything Blockchain Inc. Wins Three 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards

EBI’s next-gen secure database solutions are taking data security to new heights

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: EBZT), a technology company that is blending blockchain, DBMS and Zero Trust to deliver disruptive new ways to store, manage, and protect data, has announced their distinctive data protection solutions, BuildDB and EB Control, were recognized as winners of the “Database Security”, “Data Security”, and “Data Security Platform” categories, in the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards.





Judged by industry-leading cybersecurity professionals and evaluated against peer organizations relative to company size, geography, and market position, winners of the Cybersecurity Excellence Awards demonstrate exceptional leadership, excellence, and novel innovation in the cybersecurity space.

“ Our team is helping solve the unique data security challenges that organizations face today, and being recognized by the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards is a testament to our relentless dedication to that effort,” said Toney Jennings, CEO of Everything Blockchain Inc. “ As the threat and technology landscapes change, organizations require solutions that can adeptly manage and secure their data and EBI is committed to delivering these solutions. We look forward to the future as we continue to enhance our innovative offerings to keep pace with emerging trends.”

EB Control, EBI’s zero trust data protection solution, ensures organizations maintain complete control and protection of sensitive data throughout the entire lifecycle with innovative features such as portable secure vaults, geo-fencing, time-fencing, and data rights management. Revolutionizing database security, BuildDB provides an immutable and secure data store that seamlessly handles large volumes of data and enables sub-millisecond query speeds at scale, maximizing an organization’s performance.

“ We congratulate EBI on being recognized as an award winner in the Data Security, Data Security Platform, and Database Security categories of the 2024 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards,” said Holger Schulze, CEO of Cybersecurity Insiders and founder of the 600,000-member Information Security Community on LinkedIn, which organizes the 9th annual Cybersecurity Excellence Awards. “ With over 600 entries across more than 300 categories, the awards are highly competitive. Your achievement reflects outstanding commitment to the core principles of excellence, innovation, and leadership in cybersecurity.”

To see a full list of winners from this year’s awards, please visit https://cybersecurity-excellence-awards.com/2024-cybersecurity-excellence-awards/

To learn more about EBI solutions, visit https://everythingblockchain.io/ .

About Everything Blockchain Inc.

Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS: EBZT) builds platforms of trust for the modern enterprise and is on a mission to ensure every organization has access to the tools and platforms that enable them to manage, store and protect data without the cost and complexity that holds them back today. Our patented advances in engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and efficiency. Our current lines of business include EB Advise, BuildDB and EB Control. For more information, please visit: https://everythingblockchain.io/

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate,” “seek,” intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate.

Contacts

Tori Odom



LaunchTech Communications



443-752-5466



todom@golaunchtech.com