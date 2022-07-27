Everything Blockchain Inc. Launches EB Control

Newly released data protection solution provides accessible, military-grade encryption for consumers and small to midsize businesses

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everything Blockchain Inc., (OTCMKTS: OBTX), a technology company that enables real-world use of blockchain to solve critical business issues, today announced the launch of EB Control, its patent-pending, zero-trust data protection solution. Developed by Everything Blockchain’s subsidiary Vengar Technologies, EB Control enables the original data owner to retain control of who, when, how and where their data can be accessed. Strong encryption-based protections travel with the data, no matter where the data goes or how it gets there, whether via email, chat, content sharing platforms, cloud storage or other means. EB Control is secure by design and is the only application that balances a unique combination of features and functionality across the lifecycle of an owner’s data.

“Cybercriminals are able to manipulate and exploit data, which can lead to extremely damaging impacts for businesses and consumers alike. It’s past time for data protection capabilities to be made accessible,” said Toney Jennings, Chief Operating Officer, Everything Blockchain. “I am pleased to announce the launch of EB Control, which places powerful encryption technology in the hands of everyone. EB Control will provide each user with the confidence and capability to protect their data from the onslaught of attacks they face.”

EB Control provides both individuals and companies alike with robust data protection without the cost or expertise required to manage it. The EB Control application utilizes multiple types of encryption, including AES-256, to ensure secure data sharing. With EB Control, data authors and owners have a simple, intuitive platform that enables them to maintain control, whether it’s on their device, in transit or shared with others—for the life of the data.

Further, EB Control’s zero-knowledge architecture ensures your data is never stored on, or touches, its servers. This means that no one, not even EB Control, can view your data without your express permission. Users can also revoke access to their data at any time, giving the data owner the option of denying access to previously delivered material.

Data has become our most important asset. Organizations are making headlines for the loss or compromise of critical business data, including customer data such as Personally Identifiable Information (PII) and Protected/Personal Health Information (PHI). In fact, the FBI found that in 2021 the American public experienced over $6.9 billion in losses because of cyberattacks. With attacks on the rise, over 70% by some studies, an innovative and effective solution is in high demand.

EB Control, outside of its use for protecting an individual’s data, can also be relied upon by organizations as part of their data rights management (DRM) and data chain of custody strategies. At launch, EB Control is available on both Windows and Mac desktop platforms, along with an Outlook for Windows add-in. The mobile version for iOS and Android mobile devices will soon be available in the Apple and Google Play store. Integrations with a variety of email clients and chat apps will continue in the coming months.

Business solutions are available through Vengar Technologies and its channel program, which was launched earlier this year. Through this program, partners will be able to deliver EB Control to their clients, as well as receive benefits like opportunity registration and protection, co-marketing support and competitive pricing assistance. Free and premium versions of EB Control are available to individual customers.

For more information about EB Control, including the channel program, please click here. For more information about EBI, visit everythingblockchain.io

About Everything Blockchain, Inc.



Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS: OBTX) envisions a future where every transaction is trusted and blockchain is used to meet specific ESG goals, support cities of the future, build and control the transparency of supply chains and ensure the rights of data ownership sustain forever. The company’s patent-pending advances in blockchain engineering deliver the essential elements needed for real-world business use: speed, security, and energy efficiency. Current sub-brands include: EB Advise, EB Block and EB Control. For more information, please visit https://www.everythingblockchain.io/

About Vengar Technologies LLC



Vengar Technologies, LLC, an Everything Blockchain Inc. company, is a pioneer in bringing zero-trust concepts to data security. The company’s solution, EB Control, merges military-grade encryption, multi-factored authentication, geo-fencing, time-fencing and DRM technologies to provide users with perpetual control of their data whether stored or shared. EB Control’s intuitive, simple platform empowers users to take back control of their data security. Forever. For more information, please visit: https:/www.ebcontrol.io/

Forward Looking Statements



This news release contains “forward-looking statements” which are not purely historical and may include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs and results of new business opportunities and words such as “anticipate”, “seek”, intend”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect”, “project”, “plan” or similar phrases may be deemed “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company’s reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of blockchain and zero trust- based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate.

