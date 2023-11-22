Everyone: We Want More Holiday Deals; T-Mobile: Hold My iPhone

Cyber Monday arrives early at the Un-carrier. Snag the nation’s largest 5G network and major deals on all things Apple from T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile

BELLEVUE, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Un-carrier just dropped more deals ahead of Cyber Monday to help everyone score even more this holiday season! Whether you’re looking to upgrade your iPhone to capture lasting memories this holiday season, pick up an Apple Watch to stay connected and healthy, need new AirPods to go hands-free with the help of Siri, or all three … T-Mobile’s got you and you and yep, even you covered.





Check out these Un-carrier deals for new and existing customers, including deals for businesses and Metro by T-Mobile customers, with most available now through Cyber Monday (and some even beyond):

T-Mobile customers

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

T-Mobile for Business customers

…all offers with 24 monthly bill credits, plus sales tax.

Metro customers

iPhone 12 for ONLY $99.99 out the door — the lowest price in prepaid — when bringing a number over to Metro’s best plan and showing ID at a local Metro store.

Holiday bonus: No activation fees. No contracts, no price hikes and no surprises when joining. It’s Nada Yada Yada — wireless without the gotchas.

Plus, a one-day only, online only Cyber Monday deal. Go here on Monday, November 27.

For more deets on T-Mobile’s Apple deals, head to: t-mobile.com/offers/apple-iphone-deals. For T-Mobile for Business Apple offers, visit t-mobile.com/business/apple-business-iphone-deals. For Metro, visit metrobyt-mobile.com/deals/apple.

And for more gifts, check out the 2023 Holiday Gift Guide — a collection of the best tech gift ideas serving inspo for allllll the holiday shopping needs!

Follow @TMobileNews on X, formerly known as Twitter, to stay up to date with the latest company news.

Limited time offers; subject to change. See full offer details at T-Mobile.com. Free phones: Contact us before cancelling account to continue remaining bill credits, or credits stop & balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g. $1,099.99 – iPhone 15 Pro 256GB). Plus tax & $35 device connection charge. For well-qualified. Free Watches: If you cancel wireless account before receiving 24 bill credits, credits stop and balance on required finance agreement is due (e.g., $329.99 – Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen 44mm). Plus tax & $35 device connection charge. $15 premium wearable service required. Air Pods: If you cancel wireless account, balance on required finance agreement is due ($129.99 – AirPods Gen 2). Plus tax. On approved credit. Metro Offers: Device offers aren’t available if you’re switching from T-Mobile or were with Metro in the past 180 days. No Price Hikes means that when you join Metro, we won’t raise your rate for talk, text, and smartphone data. EVER. For new customers only. But if a limited-time promo ends, a third-party raises their service cost, or you use a per-use service, your monthly price might change.

