Everynet Powers LoRaWAN Connectivity Using AWS IoT Core to Simplify Massive IoT

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everynet, one of the world’s largest network operators for national LoRaWAN® networks, announces it is working with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to offer long-range wide area network (LoRaWAN) connectivity on the providers’ carrier-grade national LoRaWAN networks around the world.

AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is a fully managed LoRaWAN Network Server (LNS) that allows customers to connect wireless devices to AWS using the low-power LoRaWAN technology.

Now, with Everynet’s nationwide, neutral-host LoRaWAN networks, AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN provides a seamless way to help AWS customers simply connect devices at scale to the cloud without having to deploy and manage the radio networking infrastructure, such as gateways and connectivity backhaul. This eliminates the need to build out and manage dedicated LoRaWAN networks.

The network is available now to AWS customers across Everynet’s national LoRaWAN network footprint in the United States, with plans to expand globally in the coming months.

Benefits include:

Low-cost connectivity. Users can avoid the expense and long-term resource investment needed to implement and manage a dedicated LoRaWAN network. It requires no upfront network CAPEX and connectivity is consumed on an ultra-low-cost messaging plan.

Quickly and securely connect LoRaWAN devices to the cloud – at scale – via AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, reducing the time to deployment from months to minutes and speeding time to revenue. Simplified billing. With AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN, powered by Everynet connectivity, customers will receive a single, consolidated bill from AWS encompassing messaging and connectivity. There are no upfront commitments or minimum fees. Subscribers receive simple, transparent billing directly from AWS. Participation in the public preview is free of charge.

“ AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN with Everynet connectivity provides customers with a low-cost, plug-and-play solution that simplifies the process of connecting wireless devices to the cloud at scale,” explains Vitaly Kleban, Everynet co-founder and CTO. “ From the start, we have been dedicated to making LoRaWAN more accessible to help address environmental, business, and societal challenges. Working with AWS to offer our carrier-grade LoRaWAN national network to their customers across our global network footprint is a big step forward in that accessibility. This simplifies and reduces the expense of connecting wireless devices to the cloud at scale.”

“ LoRaWAN is becoming the technology of choice for IoT deployments that require long range and low power consumption,” said Yasser Alsaied, Vice President of IoT at AWS. “ LoRaWAN network operators are building new types of public infrastructure to meet future IoT networking requirements. Enabling our customers to deploy LoRaWAN devices using public networks not only reduces deployment efforts, but also brings new business opportunities for our customers. Working with Everynet was the natural next step for us as we expand our efforts to support the LoRaWAN landscape.”

Quext, a leader in smart multi-unit dwelling technology, is currently using AWS IoT Core, with Everynet LoRaWAN connectivity, to operate a LoRaWAN device that enables building managers and residents to control smart door locks and thermostats through a single application. “ At Quext, we’re focused on delivering cost-effective and streamlined smart apartment technology that boosts property values, simplifies building management and improves resident satisfaction. Access to the Everynet LoRaWAN network globally through AWS IoT Core is providing us with the most efficient and immediate way to meet this goal,” explains Tray Johnson, CTO at Quext.

To learn more, go to the AWS LoRaWAN product page. Getting started with AWS IoT Core for LoRaWAN is very easy. Customers can connect LoRaWAN-compliant devices, without any requirement to modify embedded software, for a plug-and-play experience.

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA and the Americas. Everynet’s Neutral Host Network model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitability with ZERO upfront capital expenditure. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN® technology, the globally adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information, visit www.everynet.com.

