Everynet Collaborates with Semtech and ChirpStack on Early Access to Everynet’s National Network in the U.S. from Semtech’s LoRaWAN-Network Server

Known as the Semtech Network Server, developers looking to expand into LoRaWAN® technology will now have immediate, FREE access to the Everynet national LoRaWAN® network, creating an ideal testing to deployment environment.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everynet, the world’s largest network operator for national LoRaWAN® networks, is pleased to announce a collaboration with Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems and Cloud connectivity service provider, and ChirpStack, an open-source LoRaWAN Network Server, to expand the Semtech developer program to provide direct access to the Everynet National Network from the Semtech Network Server powered by ChirpStack. Beginning today, developers can visit www.everynet.com/SDN to request early access to the server, which provides developers with a single integrated platform to learn, develop and field test LoRaWAN solutions.

With the Internet of Things affecting every business world-wide, and the proliferation and adoption of LPWAN technologies growing daily, this network server provides an environment where developers can learn, build, and experiment with these new paradigms without investing a lot of time and resources up front. The Semtech Network Server, powered by ChirpStack and Everynet, provides an easy-to-use, FREE environment for developers to test and learn from prototype solutions that they create. Developers can then move developed solutions into production — all on a real network.

These three industry leaders have partnered previously and were natural partners for this offering as well. ChirpStack powers the Semtech Network Server and provides the interfaces for the management of gateways, devices and tenants to setup data integrations with the major cloud providers, databases and services commonly used for handling device data. Everynet operates the largest, neutral-host Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks in the world. Their carrier-grade networks offer fully managed, ultra-low-cost Connectivity as a Service, helping to enable the delivery of Massive IoT worldwide. Previously, developers would have to build or buy and manage their own gateways to develop and test prototype solutions. This collaboration has changed all that, providing developers with free access to Everynet network coverage without a gateway.

“ Developers are the lifeblood of any technology, and LoRaWAN is no exception,” explains Martyn Stroeve, vice president of outbound product marketing at Semtech. “ This is why Semtech has been providing free access to developer tools like the Semtech Network Server. Now, with our partnership, we can provide free network access to developers as well. You can buy off-the-shelf sensors or create your own prototypes, set up a free Semtech Network Server account and get access to the network for free without a gateway in place. We are reducing the barriers for developers to build and test their prototypes and solutions.”

“ Everynet is pleased to partner with Semtech and ChirpStack to bring this LoRaWAN development environment to life,” states Gabriel Nave, VP Business Development at Everynet. “ Providing a network where developers can test and immediately take to market LoRaWAN-based solutions is absolutely critical as the adoption rate of LoRaWAN technology surges in the United States and abroad. From our inception, Everynet has been a leader moving LoRaWAN knowledge and adoption forward. This partnership with Semtech and ChirpStack further demonstrates our commitment.”

The early access program offers developers the opportunity to test and provide feedback on this game-changing expansion of the Semtech Developers Network. Sign up today at www.everynet.com/SDN.

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN® network operator offering carrier grade networks in Asia, EMEA and the Americas. Everynet’s neutral host network model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitability with ZERO upfront capital expenditure. Everynet makes Massive IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWAN® technology, the globally adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information visit www.everynet.com.

