Every Day’s a Party When Everybody 1-2-Switch! Arrives for Nintendo Switch on June 30

The Upcoming Nintendo Switch Multiplayer Game Hosts Up to 100 Players at Once, Offering a Large Variety of Party Possibilities

REDMOND, Wash.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#nintendoswitch–Turn any gathering into a party full of multiplayer cheer when the Everybody 1-2-Switch! game launches for the Nintendo Switch system on June 30! This collection – featuring pick-up-and-play games tailor-made for group settings – invites you and your friends to play in a variety of ways, including games that allow up to 100 people to play in the same room for Smart Device mode. Learn more about the fun on the game page here.





Everybody 1-2-Switch! is your chance to elevate your next friend hangout, birthday, family holiday gathering … or wherever else people in your life gather to have fun. Simply grab some Joy-Con controllers or compatible smart devices to play team-based games that are easy to set up with the help of your horse host Horace. Party sizes from 2-8 people in Joy-Con mode* or even up to 100 in Smart Device mode** (yes, 100 people, horses not included!) can enjoy the multiplayer excitement.

For a suggested retail price of just $29.99, Everybody 1-2-Switch! has a variety of games and party modes to match the mood of your festivities. In Everybody 1-2-Switch! you can:

Snap colorful photos in the real world with smart device cameras to match a trending color in a game of Color Shoot

Work as a team to pump up a balloon as big as possible without popping it in Balloons

Put your teamwork to the ultimate test in a game of Ice Cream Parlor, where you’ll be keeping track of your customers’ next ice cream orders

Test your wits (and reaction time) by answering quickly in Quiz Show where the winner can be decided by mere milliseconds. You and your guests can even create and play custom quizzes, so let your personality shine!

Relax with a classic party game, Bingo Party, but with a new twist – playable on smart devices

And much more!

Many games have several variations that change up the rules or add an extra challenge, so there are many options to explore – your parties will never be the same. Take it from Horace, the host of the festivities in Everybody 1-2-Switch, who just happens to be a horse: “You’ve never held a party quite this outrageous, so prepare for fun at your mane event!”

Can’t wait to find out more about the game? Watch a special video in which content creators from around the world recently took a trip to Japan to play Everybody 1-2-Switch! together, as people all over the globe got a first look while partying it up with the game. Get inspiration for your own upcoming celebrations by watching the video here: https://youtu.be/67pT2fP7lgQ.

To learn more about Everybody 1-2-Switch!, visit the game’s official site. Everybody 1-2-Switch! launches in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers on June 30. For those who want to begin partying on day one, pre-orders are now available. Let the games begin!

Remember that Nintendo Switch features parental controls that let adults manage the content their children can access. For more information about other features, visit https://www.nintendo.com/switch/.

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately. Joy-Con mode supports up to eight players. Certain games only available in Joy-Con mode.

** Nintendo Account, compatible smart device and internet access required. Smart Device mode supports up to 100 players. Certain games only available in Smart Device mode. Players must be in the same room to play. Data charges may apply.

About Nintendo: Nintendo Co., Ltd., headquartered in Kyoto, Japan, has created franchises that have become household names worldwide, including Mario™, Donkey Kong™, The Legend of Zelda™, Metroid™, Pokémon™, Animal Crossing™, Pikmin™ and Splatoon™, through its integrated hardware and software products. Nintendo aims to deliver unique, intuitive entertainment experiences for everyone, manufacturing and marketing video game devices such as the Nintendo Switch™ family of systems, developing and operating applications for smart devices, and collaborating with partners on a range of other entertainment initiatives like visual content and theme parks. Nintendo has sold more than 5.5 billion video games and over 800 million hardware units globally. From the launch of the Nintendo Entertainment System™ more than 30 years ago, through today and into the future, Nintendo’s continuing mission is to create unique entertainment that puts smiles on the faces of people all over the world. A wholly owned subsidiary, Nintendo of America Inc., based in Redmond, Wash., serves as headquarters for Nintendo’s operations in the Americas. For more information about Nintendo, please visit the company’s website at https://www.nintendo.com/.

Note to editors: Nintendo press materials are available at https://press.nintendo.com, a password-protected site. To obtain a login, please register on the site.

Contacts

GOLIN



Thierry Nguyen



213-335-5522



tnguyen@golin.com