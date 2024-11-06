Everus Reports Strong Third Quarter 2024 Results

BISMARCK, N.D.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everus Construction Group (NYSE: ECG) today reported financial results for the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2024.





Third Quarter 2024 Summary



(all comparisons versus the prior-year period unless otherwise noted)

Revenues of $761.0 million, +6.1%.

Net income of $41.8 million, +16.1%; net income margin of 5.5%, +50 basis points.

Earnings of 82 cents per share, +15.5%.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) of $65.0 million, +12.1%; EBITDA margin of 8.5%, +40 basis points.

Backlog of $2.88 billion, +43.5% from prior year-end.

Reiterated 2024 full-year guidance.

Completed spinoff from MDU Resources Group, Inc. on Oct. 31, 2024.

Management Commentary

“ This has been a transformative period in our company’s evolution, highlighted by our successful tax-free spinoff from MDU Resources on Oct. 31,” said Jeffrey S. Thiede, president and CEO of Everus. “ I want to thank our team members for their continued efforts and dedication that enabled us to successfully transition to being an independent, public company, which better positions us to effectively allocate capital and drive profitable growth while generating long-term value for our shareholders.

“ Our third quarter results demonstrate the strength of our scaled national platform and market-leading local brands that are benefiting from strong secular tailwinds, including data center work,” Thiede said. “ Third quarter revenue increased 6% with balanced growth across both our segments. With our all-time record backlog of $2.88 billion at the end of the quarter, which is up $873.9 million since the start of the year, and our disciplined focus on our 4EVER strategy, we are well-positioned to deliver on our long-term targets of 5% to 7% organic revenue growth and 7% to 9% EBITDA growth.”

Thiede said, “ Based on our results through the first nine months of the year, continued strong momentum in our end markets and our disciplined focus on execution, we are reiterating our 2024 financial guidance that calls for revenues in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion and EBITDA in the range of $220 million to $240 million, with EBITDA margins expected to be higher than in 2023. We are encouraged by the opportunities in our key markets, where we are strategically positioned to take advantage of powerful megatrends driving data center growth, grid modernization and re-shoring of high-tech manufacturing. We are excited about our trajectory and are fully focused on delivering long-term value to our shareholders.”

Third Quarter 2024 Consolidated Results

Everus reported revenues increased to $761.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $717.4 million in the third quarter of 2023. Electrical and mechanical revenues grew $20.0 million, or 3.9%, and transmission and distribution revenues rose $24.0 million, or 11.7%.

The company’s gross profit increased to $89.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $84.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. Higher revenues and consistent gross profit margin of 11.8% drove the increase.

Everus’ net income increased to $41.8 million, or 82 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $36.0 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily from higher revenues and income from joint venture activity and lower interest expense, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses and increased income taxes due to higher income before taxes. Net income margin was 5.5% in the third quarter of 2024, up 50 basis points compared to 5.0% in the third quarter of 2023.

The company’s EBITDA increased to $65.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $58.0 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was primarily from higher revenues and income from joint ventures, partially offset by higher selling, general and administrative expenses. EBITDA margin was 8.5% in the third quarter of 2024, up 40 basis points compared to 8.1% in the third quarter of 2023. See the Non-GAAP Measures sections of this news release for definitions and reconciliations of EBITDA and EBITDA margin.

Everus’ backlog increased to $2.88 billion at Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $1.85 billion at Sept. 30, 2023. E&M backlog was $2.57 billion, up from $1.53 billion, and T&D backlog was $316.9 million, down from $324.0 million.

Third Quarter 2024 Segment Results

Electrical and Mechanical

The company’s E&M segment revenues increased to $536.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $516.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by higher workloads in the commercial and institutional end markets, particularly in the data center submarket, partially offset by decreased workloads in the industrial, service and renewables end markets.

E&M segment net income increased to $29.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $23.1 million in the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA increased to $40.8 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $33.6 million in the third quarter of 2023. These increases were driven by higher revenues, strong project execution and project efficiencies. As a result, net income margin was 5.5% in the third quarter of 2024, up 100 basis points from 4.5% in the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin was 7.6% in the third quarter of 2024, up 110 basis points from 6.5% in the third quarter of 2023.

Transmission and Distribution

Everus’ T&D segment revenues were $228.5 million during the third quarter of 2024, compared to $204.5 million in the third quarter of 2023. The increase was driven by higher workloads in both the utility and transportation end markets. The utility market had higher workloads in the transmission, underground, telecommunication and substation submarkets, and the transportation market had higher workloads in the traffic signalization and street lighting submarkets. These increases were partially offset by lower workloads in the distribution submarket.

T&D segment net income increased to $18.5 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $16.9 million in the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA increased to $30.4 million in the third quarter of 2024, compared to $28.2 million in the third quarter of 2023. These increases were primarily from higher utility and transportation end-market revenues. Net income margin was 8.1% in the third quarter of 2024, down 20 basis points from 8.3% in the third quarter of 2023. EBITDA margin was 13.3% in the third quarter of 2024, down 50 basis points from 13.8% in the third quarter of 2023.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Commentary

Balance Sheet

On Oct. 31, 2024, Everus entered into a five-year senior secured credit agreement, whereby it has the capacity to incur indebtedness of up to $525.0 million, consisting of $300.0 million in aggregate principal amount of term loans and a $225.0 million revolving credit facility. Letters of credit are available under the credit agreement in an aggregate amount of up to $50.0 million. Everus drew $40.0 million under the credit facility on the spinoff date to meet projected working capital needs. Everus used a portion of the net proceeds to repay its outstanding indebtedness to CEHI, LLC (Centennial), as well as a dividend to MDU Resources. The remaining amount of net proceeds was retained by Everus.

Everus’ working capital, defined as current assets minus current liabilities, was $327.0 million at Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $313.9 million at Dec. 31, 2023.

Everus previously reported that its near-term priorities following the spinoff from MDU Resources will be organic growth investments, value-enhancing mergers and acquisitions, and balance sheet optimization.

Cash Flow

The company’s operating cash flows were $82.7 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $61.4 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The increase was driven by project timing, workload activity and billing fluctuations, with increases in accounts payable, net contract liabilities and other current liabilities, partially offset by an increase in accounts receivable.

The company’s capital expenditures were $34.5 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $28.1 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The increase was primarily from vehicle and equipment investments to support the company’s growth.

Everus had free cash flow of $57.8 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2024, compared to $45.5 million for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2023. The increase was primarily from higher operating cash flows, partially offset by higher net capital expenditures. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures sections of this news release for the definition and reconciliation of free cash flow.

Forecast for Full Year 2024

Everus is reaffirming previously provided guidance for 2024:

Revenue is expected to be in the range of $2.65 billion to $2.85 billion.

EBITDA is expected to be in the range $220 million to $240 million, with EBITDA margins expected to be higher than 2023. See the Non-GAAP Financial Measures sections of this news release for further information and reconciliation.

The company’s expected results for 2024 are based on these assumptions:

Normal operating conditions.

Normal economic conditions.

Continued availability of labor, necessary equipment and materials.

Basis of Presentation

Prior to the spinoff from MDU Resources on Oct. 31, 2024, Everus Construction, Inc., including its subsidiaries, operated as a wholly owned subsidiary of Centennial and an indirect, wholly owned subsidiary of MDU Resources and not as a stand-alone company. Following the separation, Everus Construction is now a wholly owned subsidiary of Everus. As a result, third quarter 2024 results of operations, financial condition, cash flow and the accompanying unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements were prepared on a “carve-out” basis in connection with the spinoff and were derived from the unaudited condensed consolidated financial statements of MDU Resources as if Everus operated on a stand-alone basis during the periods presented. The calculation of basic and diluted earnings per share for the periods presented have been retrospectively adjusted to the number of shares outstanding on Oct. 31, 2024, the separation and distribution date. It is assumed that there were no dilutive or anti-dilutive equity instruments because there were no Everus stock-based awards outstanding during those periods.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Throughout this news release, Everus presents financial information prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP (GAAP), as well as non-GAAP financial measures, including organic revenue, organic revenue growth, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and free cash flow, including applicable measures by segment. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures should not be construed as alternatives to revenues, earnings, earnings margin or operating cash flows. Everus believes the use of these non-GAAP financial measures are beneficial in evaluating the company’s financial performance. Please refer to the “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” section contained in this news release for additional information.

Conference Call

Management will discuss Everus’ third quarter results on a webcast at 8:30 a.m. EST Nov. 7, 2024. The webcast and accompanying presentation materials can be accessed at investors.everus.com by selecting “Events & Presentations” and “Everus Q3 Earnings Call.” After the conclusion of the webcast, a replay will be available at the same location.

Participants also can listen to the webcast by phone at 646-307-1963 for toll-based U.S. and international callers or at 800-715-9871 for toll-free U.S. callers, with conference ID 1034822.

About Everus Construction Group

Everus Construction Group, Inc., a member of the S&P SmallCap 600® index, is Building America’s Future™ by providing a full spectrum of construction services through its electrical and mechanical, and transmission and distribution specialty contracting services across the United States. These specialty contracting services are provided to utility, transportation, commercial, industrial, institutional, renewable and other customers. Its E&M contracting services include construction and maintenance of electrical and communication wiring and infrastructure, fire suppression systems, and mechanical piping and services. Its T&D contracting services include construction and maintenance of overhead and underground electrical, gas and communication infrastructure, as well as manufacturing and distribution of transmission line construction equipment and tools. For more information about Everus, visit everus.com or email investors@everus.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information in this news release includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The forward-looking statements in this news release, including statements about future performance, financial guidance and long-term targets and statements made by the CEO, are expressed in good faith and are believed by the company to have a reasonable basis. This news release highlights key growth strategies, projections and certain assumptions for the company and its subsidiaries and other matters for each of the company’s businesses. Many of these highlighted statements and other statements not historical in nature are “forward-looking statements.” Although the company believes that its expectations are based on reasonable assumptions as of the date they are made, there is no assurance the company’s projections, including estimates for growth, shareholder value creation and financial guidance, will be achieved. Please refer to assumptions contained in this news release, as well as the various important factors listed in Part I, Item 1A – Risk Factors in the company’s recent Form 10 filing and subsequent filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Changes in such assumptions and factors could cause actual future results to differ materially from growth and financial guidance. All forward-looking statements in this news release are expressly qualified by such cautionary statements and by reference to the underlying assumptions. Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Except as required by law, the company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking or cautionary statements to reflect changes in assumptions, the occurrence of events, unanticipated or otherwise, and changes in future operating results over time or otherwise.

Everus Construction Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (In thousands, except per share amounts) Operating revenues $ 760,985 $ 717,406 $ 2,090,047 $ 2,218,672 Cost of sales 671,085 632,499 1,836,853 1,976,534 Gross profit 89,900 84,907 253,194 242,138 Selling, general and administrative expenses 36,191 34,816 109,292 102,519 Operating income 53,709 50,091 143,902 139,619 Interest expense 2,851 4,596 8,823 13,483 Other income 1,071 1,208 3,683 2,705 Income before income taxes and income from equity method investments 51,929 46,703 138,762 128,841 Income taxes 13,995 11,423 37,606 32,822 Income from equity method investments 3,833 734 7,797 4,718 Net income $ 41,767 $ 36,014 $ 108,953 $ 100,737 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 2.14 $ 1.98 Diluted $ 0.82 $ 0.71 $ 2.14 $ 1.98 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 50,972 50,972 50,972 50,972 Diluted 50,972 50,972 50,972 50,972

Everus Construction Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited) September 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 (In thousands, except share and per share amounts) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 553 $ 1,567 Receivables, net of allowances of $7,300 and $7,967, respectively) 632,131 534,100 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings 174,102 158,529 Due from related-party 12,270 11,507 Inventories 46,923 42,709 Prepayments and other current assets 20,553 17,651 Total current assets 886,532 766,063 Noncurrent assets: Property, plant and equipment 282,633 259,849 Less: accumulated depreciation 153,272 143,831 Net property, plant and equipment 129,361 116,018 Goodwill 143,224 143,224 Other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $9,984 and $8,738, respectively 466 2,004 Operating lease right-of-use assets 68,852 53,233 Noncurrent retention receivable 32,849 21,355 Investments 17,648 8,413 Other 360 272 Total noncurrent assets 392,760 344,519 Total assets $ 1,279,292 $ 1,110,582 Liabilities and Stockholder’s Equity Current liabilities: Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings $ 221,662 $ 198,231 Accounts payable 160,873 116,573 Taxes payable 14,006 8,557 Due to related-party 15,870 14,615 Accrued compensation 66,960 44,721 Operating lease liabilities due within one year 26,110 21,143 Accrued payroll-related liabilities 37,292 35,342 Other accrued liabilities 16,788 13,001 Total current liabilities 559,561 452,183 Noncurrent liabilities: Related-party notes payable 214,525 168,531 Deferred income taxes 965 6,535 Operating lease liabilities 43,247 32,504 Other 7,691 1,979 Total noncurrent liabilities 266,428 209,549 Total liabilities $ 825,989 $ 661,732 Commitments and contingencies Common stockholder’s equity: Common Stock, stated value $1, no par value; 1,000 shares authorized, issued and outstanding $ 1 $ 1 Other paid-in capital 137,947 136,184 Retained earnings 315,355 312,665 Total stockholder’s equity 453,303 448,850 Total liabilities and stockholder’s equity $ 1,279,292 $ 1,110,582

Everus Construction Group, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 (in thousands) Operating activities: Net income $ 108,953 $ 100,737 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation 16,961 15,658 Amortization 1,538 1,575 Deferred income taxes (5,570 ) (734 ) Provision for credit losses (51 ) 4,385 Employee stock-based compensation costs 1,034 517 Unrealized gain on investments (531 ) — Gain on sale of assets (5,513 ) (6,297 ) Equity in earnings of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions (4,788 ) (4,718 ) Changes in current assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Receivables (97,980 ) (5,828 ) Due from related-party (763 ) 1,381 Costs and estimated earnings in excess of billings (15,573 ) (44,802 ) Inventories (4,214 ) (8,984 ) Other current assets (2,303 ) (2,512 ) Accounts payable 44,265 (11,125 ) Due to related-party 10 356 Billings in excess of costs and estimated earnings 23,431 12,566 Other current liabilities 32,760 6,540 Other noncurrent changes (8,984 ) 2,647 Net cash provided by operating activities 82,682 61,362 Investing activities: Capital expenditures (34,506 ) (28,134 ) Net proceeds from sale or disposition of property 9,587 12,247 Investments (570 ) (535 ) Net cash used in investing activities (25,489 ) (16,422 ) Financing activities: Repayment of related-party notes payable — (45,000 ) Repayment of related-party short-term notes payable — (27,000 ) Net amounts received from related-party cash management program 45,994 62,527 Transfers to Centennial (104,201 ) (37,026 ) Net cash used in financing activities (58,207 ) (46,499 ) Decrease in cash and cash equivalents (1,014 ) (1,559 ) Cash and cash equivalents – beginning of period 1,567 2,112 Cash and cash equivalents – end of period $ 553 $ 553

Everus Construction Group, Inc.



Segment and Other Financial Information



(Unaudited)

Revenues

The following table sets forth segment revenues for the periods indicated, as well as the percentage change from the prior period:

Three months ended September 30, Nine months ended September 30, 2024 2023 % Change 2024 2023 % Change (In millions, except percentages) Operating revenues: Electrical & Mechanical $ 536.9 $ 516.9 3.9 % $ 1,481.7 $ 1,680.2 (11.8 )% Transmission & Distribution 228.5 204.5 11.7 % 623.8 549.5 13.5 % Eliminations (4.4 ) (4.0 ) 10.0 % (15.5 ) (11.0 ) 40.9 % Total operating revenues $ 761.0 $ 717.4 6.1 % $ 2,090.0 $ 2,218.7 (5.8 )%

Backlog

Backlog is a common measurement in the construction services industry. Everus’ determination of backlog consists of the uncompleted portion of services to be performed under job-specific contracts. Contracts are subject to delays, defaults or cancellations; changes in scope of services to be provided; and adjustments to costs. Backlog also may be affected by project delays or cancellations resulting from weather conditions, external market factors and economic factors beyond Everus’ control, among other things. Accordingly, there is no assurance that backlog will be realized. For the periods presented in the backlog table below, Everus did not experience any material impacts related to delays or cancellations of planned projects included in backlog. The timing of contract awards, duration of large new contracts and the mix of services can significantly affect backlog. Backlog at any point in time may not accurately represent revenue or net income realized in any period, and backlog as of the end of the year may not be indicative of revenue or net income expected to be realized in the following year. Backlog should not be relied upon as a stand-alone indicator of future results.

The following table provides estimated backlog as of the dates indicated and backlog that Everus reasonably estimates will be recognized within the next 12 months following Sept. 30, 2024:

Total backlog as



of September 30,



2024 Total backlog as



of December 31,



2023 Total backlog as



of September 30,



2023 (In millions) Backlog: Electrical & Mechanical $ 2,567.9 $ 1,685.6 $ 1,526.0 Transmission & Distribution 316.9 325.3 324.0 Total backlog $ 2,884.8 $ 2,010.9 $ 1,850.0

Capital Expenditures

2024 Estimated (In millions) Total capital expenditures $ 52 Note: Total capital expenditures is presented on a gross basis.

Everus Construction Group, Inc.



Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to information prepared in accordance with GAAP, the company evaluates operating performance using the non-GAAP financial measures of organic revenue, organic revenue growth, EBITDA and EBITDA margin, including applicable measures by segment, and evaluates its liquidity using the non-GAAP financial measure of free cash flow. These non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for an analysis of the company’s results as reported under GAAP. Because of these limitations, organic revenue, organic revenue growth, EBITDA, EBITDA margin and free cash flow should not be considered as replacements for revenues, net income, net income margin and cash provided by (used in) operating activities, the most comparable GAAP measures, respectively.

