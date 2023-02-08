<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire EVERTEC to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023
Business Wire

EVERTEC to Announce Fourth Quarter 2022 Financial Results on February 22, 2023

di Business Wire

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. ET to review fourth quarter financial results. Participating on the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. A press release with fourth quarter 2022 financial results will be issued shortly after the market closes on Wednesday, February 22, 2023.

The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 5937775. The replay will be available through Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processing business in Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and Latin America, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process over three billion transactions annually. The Company also offers technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Contacts

Beatriz Brown-Sáenz

Investor Relations

(787) 773-5442

IR@evertecinc.com

Articoli correlati

Model N Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Total Revenue Grew 15% Year-over-Year SaaS ARR Grew 36% Year-over-Year Net Loss Decreased 35% Year-over-YearAdjusted EBITDA Grew 27% Year-over-Year SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS...
Continua a leggere

William Hill Standardizes on New Relic

Business Wire Business Wire -
One of the world's largest gaming companies consolidates three competitive tools into New Relic to ensure high uptime and...
Continua a leggere

TESSCO Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal 2023 Financial Results

Business Wire Business Wire -
Third-quarter Revenues of $114.9 million, Up 12% Year Over Year New Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) System Launched in January Company Reaffirms...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Riassunto: Esri lancia il nuovo software ArcGIS Reality per acquisire il mondo in 3D

Business Wire