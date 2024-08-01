EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Announces completion of accelerated share repurchase transaction

Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

Revenue increased 27% to $212.0 million

GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders increased 13% to $31.9 million and increased 14% to $0.49 per diluted share

Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $86.1 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 17% to $0.83

Completed the outstanding accelerated share repurchase on July 9, 2024.

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations, our business in Puerto Rico continues to perform strongly and our results in Latin America are encouraging as we continue to work through the Sinqia integration.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $212.0 million, an increase of 27% compared with $167.1 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition and organic growth across all of the Company’s segments. Merchant acquiring revenue growth was a result of an improvement in the overall spread and sales volume growth. Continued growth in ATH Movil Business and increased transaction volumes drove the revenue increase in Payments Puerto Rico. Latin America revenue benefited from the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition as well as continued organic growth across the region. Business Solutions revenue reflected an increase mainly driven by a project related one-time revenue impact.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $31.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase of $3.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share as compared to the prior year, driven by the increase in revenues and a decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by increased expenses, an increase in interest expense resulting from the incremental debt raised to finance the Sinqia acquisition and an increase in depreciation and amortization expense. Costs of revenues reflected an increase in personnel costs, mostly due to Sinqia, and, to a lesser extent, an increase in cloud services and professional fees. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased also mainly due to the addition of Sinqia headcount.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $86.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million when compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the increase in revenues and the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 40.6%, a decrease of approximately 400 basis points from the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the addition of Sinqia which contributes at a lower margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted Net Income was $53.8 million, an increase of $7.2 million compared to $46.6 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by the higher Adjusted EBITDA and a decrease in non-GAAP tax expense, partially offset by higher operating depreciation and amortization and higher cash interest expense, due to the incremental debt raised for the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.83, an increase of $0.12 per diluted share compared to $0.71, in the prior year driven by the increase in adjusted net income.

Share Repurchase

On July 9, 2024, the Company completed the previously announced accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) transaction. The Company received an additional 467,362 shares, in addition to the 1,516,793 shares received in March. All of the shares received as part of the ASR were retired.

2024 Outlook

The Company’s financial outlook for 2024 is as follows:

Total consolidated revenue between $846 million and $854 million approximately 22% to 23% growth.

Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.98 to $3.07 approximately 6% to 9% growth as compared to $2.82 in 2023.

Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be approximately $85 million, including Sinqia.

Effective tax rate of approximately 5% compared to a 6% to 7% in 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 6294553. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast will be available prior to the call on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately six billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks, non-compete agreements, among others; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: our reliance on our relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of our revenues pursuant to our second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement (“A&R MSA”) with them, and as it may impact our ability to grow our business; our ability to renew our client contracts on terms favorable to us, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; our dependence on our processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on our personnel and certain third parties with whom we do business, and the risks to our business if our systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; our ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and/or failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of our merchant clients, for which we may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; our dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in macroeconomic, market, international, legal, tax, political, or administrative conditions, including inflation or the risk of recession; the geographical concentration of our business in Puerto Rico, including our business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect our customer base, general consumer spending, our cost of operations and our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend ourselves against claims of infringement brought by third parties; our ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; our level of indebtedness and the impact of rising interest rates, restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; our ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to our information security; the possibility that we could lose our preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; our inability to integrate Sinqia successfully into the Company or to achieve expected accretion to our earnings per common share; any loss of personnel or customers in connection with the Sinqia Transaction; any possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting our main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and the other factors set forth under “Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income Three months ended June 30, Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 (Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data) Revenues $ 211,978 $ 167,076 $ 417,296 $ 326,890 Operating costs and expenses Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization 97,481 80,452 199,929 156,869 Selling, general and administrative expenses 38,187 29,522 73,813 53,397 Depreciation and amortization 32,950 22,329 67,391 41,761 Total operating costs and expenses 168,618 132,303 341,133 252,027 Income from operations 43,360 34,773 76,163 74,863 Non-operating income (expenses) Interest income 3,218 2,103 6,578 3,236 Interest expense (18,709 ) (5,640 ) (38,648 ) (11,283 ) Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement 2,404 333 (2,052 ) (4,531 ) Earnings of equity method investment 1,096 1,476 2,167 2,631 Other income, net 2,255 1,591 6,095 2,601 Total non-operating expenses (9,736 ) (137 ) (25,860 ) (7,346 ) Income before income taxes 33,624 34,636 50,303 67,517 Income tax expense 1,101 6,586 1,393 9,404 Net income 32,523 28,050 48,910 58,113 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest 622 (105 ) 1,030 (94 ) Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders 31,901 28,155 47,880 58,207 Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax Foreign currency translation adjustments (64,351 ) 3,153 (90,827 ) 20,758 Gain on cash flow hedges 1,034 1,816 3,382 271 Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale — — (3 ) (20 ) Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax $ (63,317 ) $ 4,969 $ (87,448 ) $ 21,009 Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders $ (31,416 ) $ 33,124 $ (39,568 ) $ 79,216 Net income per common share: Basic 0.50 $ 0.43 $ 0.74 $ 0.90 Diluted $ 0.49 $ 0.43 $ 0.73 $ 0.89 Shares used in computing net income per common share: Basic 64,420,756 65,046,328 64,800,361 65,007,528 Diluted 65,150,744 65,510,091 65,699,385 65,571,453

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) June 30, 2024 December 31, 2023 Assets Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 257,699 $ 295,600 Restricted cash 24,434 23,073 Accounts receivable, net 122,278 126,510 Settlement assets 64,922 51,467 Prepaid expenses and other assets 61,444 64,704 Total current assets 530,777 561,354 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,725 2,095 Equity securities, at fair value 4,960 9,413 Investment in equity investees 22,860 21,145 Property and equipment, net 65,769 62,453 Operating lease right-of-use asset 12,756 14,796 Goodwill 741,645 791,700 Other intangible assets, net 451,637 518,070 Deferred tax asset 23,851 47,847 Derivative asset 7,241 4,385 Other long-term assets 26,700 27,005 Total assets $ 1,889,921 $ 2,060,263 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current Liabilities: Accrued liabilities $ 114,417 $ 129,160 Accounts payable 60,122 66,516 Contract liability 18,894 21,055 Income tax payable 4,222 3,402 Current portion of long-term debt 23,867 23,867 Current portion of operating lease liability 7,408 6,693 Settlement liabilities 62,041 47,620 Total current liabilities 290,971 298,313 Long-term debt 936,001 946,816 Deferred tax liability 46,148 87,916 Contract liability – long term 54,136 41,825 Operating lease liability – long-term 6,697 9,033 Other long-term liabilities 30,438 40,984 Total liabilities 1,364,391 1,424,887 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable non-controlling interests 38,455 36,968 Stockholders’ equity Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued — — Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 64,446,211 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – 65,450,799) 644 654 Additional paid-in capital 10,777 36,527 Accumulated earnings 541,248 538,903 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax (69,239 ) 18,209 Total stockholders’ equity 483,430 594,293 Non-redeemable non-controlling interest 3,645 4,115 Total equity 487,075 598,408 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,889,921 $ 2,060,263

EVERTEC, Inc. Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows Six months ended June 30, 2024 2023 Cash flows from operating activities Net income 48,910 $ 58,113 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 67,391 41,761 Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount 2,361 791 Operating lease amortization 3,565 3,103 Deferred tax benefit (13,324 ) (3,467 ) Share-based compensation 15,009 12,056 Earnings of equity method investment (2,167 ) (2,631 ) Gain on sale of equity securities (2,599 ) — Loss on foreign currency remeasurement 2,052 4,531 Other, net (1,666 ) 4,124 (Increase) decrease in assets: Accounts receivable, net 1,329 1,261 Prepaid expenses and other assets (431 ) (628 ) Other long-term assets (734 ) (2,282 ) Increase (decrease) in liabilities: Accrued liabilities and accounts payable 3,101 16,392 Income tax payable 1,103 (10,027 ) Contract liability 11,561 1,181 Operating lease liabilities (1,672 ) (3,035 ) Other long-term liabilities (2,449 ) (592 ) Total adjustments 82,430 62,538 Net cash provided by operating activities 131,340 120,651 Cash flows from investing activities Additions to software (39,106 ) (24,151 ) Property and equipment acquired (17,226 ) (11,305 ) Purchase of equity securities (111 ) — Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities 370 — Proceeds from sale of equity securities 5,906 — Acquisitions, net of cash acquired — (22,915 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50,167 ) (58,371 ) Cash flows from financing activities Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation (9,825 ) (5,955 ) Net decrease in short-term borrowings — (20,000 ) Dividends paid (6,493 ) (6,503 ) Repurchase of common stock (70,000 ) (15,790 ) Repayment of long-term debt (11,933 ) (10,375 ) Repayment of other financing agreements (7,046 ) — Settlement activity, net 21,703 5,587 Other financing activities, net (2,182 ) — Net cash used in financing activities (85,776 ) (53,036 ) Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (10,234 ) (1,841 ) Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (14,837 ) 7,403 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash included in settlement assets at beginning of the period 343,724 221,244 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets at end of the period $ 328,887 $ 228,647 Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets Cash and cash equivalents 257,699 191,620 Restricted cash 24,434 19,485 Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets 46,754 17,542 Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets $ 328,887 $ 228,647

