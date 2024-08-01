Home Business Wire EVERTEC Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results
Announces completion of accelerated share repurchase transaction

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2024.


Second Quarter 2024 Highlights

  • Revenue increased 27% to $212.0 million
  • GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders increased 13% to $31.9 million and increased 14% to $0.49 per diluted share
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 16% to $86.1 million and Adjusted earnings per common share increased 17% to $0.83
  • Completed the outstanding accelerated share repurchase on July 9, 2024.

Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer stated, “Our second quarter results exceeded our expectations, our business in Puerto Rico continues to perform strongly and our results in Latin America are encouraging as we continue to work through the Sinqia integration.”

Second Quarter 2024 Results

Revenue. Total revenue for the quarter ended June 30, 2024 was $212.0 million, an increase of 27% compared with $167.1 million in the prior year quarter, reflecting the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition and organic growth across all of the Company’s segments. Merchant acquiring revenue growth was a result of an improvement in the overall spread and sales volume growth. Continued growth in ATH Movil Business and increased transaction volumes drove the revenue increase in Payments Puerto Rico. Latin America revenue benefited from the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition as well as continued organic growth across the region. Business Solutions revenue reflected an increase mainly driven by a project related one-time revenue impact.

Net Income attributable to common shareholders. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, GAAP Net Income attributable to common shareholders was $31.9 million, or $0.49 per diluted share, an increase of $3.7 million or $0.06 per diluted share as compared to the prior year, driven by the increase in revenues and a decrease in income tax expense, partially offset by increased expenses, an increase in interest expense resulting from the incremental debt raised to finance the Sinqia acquisition and an increase in depreciation and amortization expense. Costs of revenues reflected an increase in personnel costs, mostly due to Sinqia, and, to a lesser extent, an increase in cloud services and professional fees. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased also mainly due to the addition of Sinqia headcount.

Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA Margin. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted EBITDA was $86.1 million, an increase of $11.6 million when compared to the prior year quarter, driven by the increase in revenues and the contribution from the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted EBITDA margin (Adjusted EBITDA as a percentage of total revenues) was 40.6%, a decrease of approximately 400 basis points from the prior year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA margin reflects the addition of Sinqia which contributes at a lower margin.

Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted earnings per common share. For the quarter ended June 30, 2024, Adjusted Net Income was $53.8 million, an increase of $7.2 million compared to $46.6 million in the prior year. The increase was driven by the higher Adjusted EBITDA and a decrease in non-GAAP tax expense, partially offset by higher operating depreciation and amortization and higher cash interest expense, due to the incremental debt raised for the Sinqia acquisition. Adjusted earnings per common share was $0.83, an increase of $0.12 per diluted share compared to $0.71, in the prior year driven by the increase in adjusted net income.

Share Repurchase

On July 9, 2024, the Company completed the previously announced accelerated share repurchase (“ASR”) transaction. The Company received an additional 467,362 shares, in addition to the 1,516,793 shares received in March. All of the shares received as part of the ASR were retired.

2024 Outlook

The Company’s financial outlook for 2024 is as follows:

  • Total consolidated revenue between $846 million and $854 million approximately 22% to 23% growth.
  • Adjusted earnings per common share between $2.98 to $3.07 approximately 6% to 9% growth as compared to $2.82 in 2023.
  • Capital expenditures are now anticipated to be approximately $85 million, including Sinqia.
  • Effective tax rate of approximately 5% compared to a 6% to 7% in 2023.

Earnings Conference Call and Audio Webcast

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2024 financial results today at 4:30 p.m. ET. Hosting the call will be Mac Schuessler, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Joaquin Castrillo, Chief Financial Officer. The conference call can be accessed live over the phone by dialing (888) 338-7153 or for international callers by dialing (412) 317-5117. A replay will be available one hour after the end of the conference call and can be accessed by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 for international callers; the pin number is 6294553. The replay will be available through Wednesday, August 7, 2024. The call will be webcast live from the Company’s website at www.evertecinc.com under the Investor Relations section or directly at http://ir.evertecinc.com. A supplemental slide presentation that accompanies this call and webcast will be available prior to the call on the investor relations website at ir.evertecinc.com and will remain available after the call.

About Evertec

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately six billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

The non-GAAP measures referenced in this earnings release are supplemental measures of the Company’s performance and are not required by, or presented in accordance with, accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). They are not measurements of the Company’s financial performance under GAAP and should not be considered as alternatives to total revenue, net income or any other performance measures derived in accordance with GAAP or as alternatives to cash flows from operating activities, as indicators of operating performance or as measures of the Company’s liquidity. In addition to GAAP measures, management uses these non-GAAP measures to focus on the factors the Company believes are pertinent to the daily management of the Company’s operations and believes that they are also frequently used by analysts, investors and other stakeholders to evaluate companies in our industry. These measures have certain limitations in that they do not include the impact of certain expenses that are reflected in our condensed consolidated statements of operations that are necessary to run our business. Other companies, including other companies in our industry, may not use these measures or may calculate these measures differently than as presented herein, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.

Reconciliations of the non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measure are included at the end of this earnings release. These non-GAAP measures include EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, each as defined below.

EBITDA is defined as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as EBITDA further adjusted to exclude certain non-cash items and unusual expenses such as: share-based compensation, restructuring related expenses, fees and expenses from corporate transactions such as M&A activity and financing, equity investment income net of dividends received, and the impact from unrealized gains and losses on foreign currency remeasurement for assets and liabilities in non-functional currency. This measure is reported to the chief operating decision maker for purposes of making decisions about allocating resources to the segments and assessing their performance. For this reason, Adjusted EBITDA, as it relates to the Company’s segments, is presented in conformity with Accounting Standards Codification 280, Segment Reporting, and is excluded from the definition of non-GAAP financial measures under the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Regulation G and Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K. The Company’s presentation of Adjusted EBITDA is substantially consistent with the equivalent measurements that are contained in the secured credit facilities in testing EVERTEC Group’s compliance with covenants therein such as the secured leverage ratio.

Adjusted Net Income is defined as Adjusted EBITDA less: operating depreciation and amortization expense, defined as GAAP Depreciation and amortization less amortization of intangibles related to acquisitions such as customer relationships, trademarks, non-compete agreements, among others; cash interest expense defined as GAAP interest expense, less GAAP interest income adjusted to exclude non-cash amortization of debt issue costs, premium and accretion of discount; income tax expense which is calculated on adjusted pre-tax income using the applicable GAAP tax rate, adjusted for uncertain tax position releases, tax true-ups, windfall from share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses from foreign currency remeasurement, among others; and non-controlling interests, net of amortization for intangibles created as part of the purchase.

Adjusted Earnings per common share is defined as Adjusted Net Income divided by diluted shares outstanding.

The Company uses Adjusted Net Income to measure the Company’s overall profitability because the Company believes it better reflects the comparable operating performance by excluding the impact of the non-cash amortization and depreciation that was created as a result of merger and acquisition activity. In addition, in evaluating EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Earnings per common share, you should be aware that in the future the Company may incur expenses such as those excluded in calculating them.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this earnings release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of, and subject to the protection of, the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical facts, including, without limitation, statements regarding our ability to meet our guidance expectations for revenue, earnings per share, Adjusted earnings per common share, capital expenditures and effective tax rate, including for fiscal year 2023, are forward looking statements. Words such as “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” and “plans” and similar expressions of future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may,” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts.

Various factors that could cause actual future results and other future events to differ materially from those estimated by management include, but are not limited to: our reliance on our relationship with Popular, Inc. (“Popular”) for a significant portion of our revenues pursuant to our second Amended and Restated Master Services Agreement (“A&R MSA”) with them, and as it may impact our ability to grow our business; our ability to renew our client contracts on terms favorable to us, including but not limited to the current term and any extension of the MSA with Popular; our dependence on our processing systems, technology infrastructure, security systems and fraudulent payment detection systems, as well as on our personnel and certain third parties with whom we do business, and the risks to our business if our systems are hacked or otherwise compromised; our ability to develop, install and adopt new software, technology and computing systems; a decreased client base due to consolidations and/or failures in the financial services industry; the credit risk of our merchant clients, for which we may also be liable; the continuing market position of the ATH network; a reduction in consumer confidence, whether as a result of a global economic downturn or otherwise, which leads to a decrease in consumer spending; our dependence on credit card associations, including any adverse changes in credit card association or network rules or fees; changes in the regulatory environment and changes in macroeconomic, market, international, legal, tax, political, or administrative conditions, including inflation or the risk of recession; the geographical concentration of our business in Puerto Rico, including our business with the government of Puerto Rico and its instrumentalities, which are facing severe political and fiscal challenges; additional adverse changes in the general economic conditions in Puerto Rico, whether as a result of the government’s debt crisis or otherwise, including the continued migration of Puerto Ricans to the U.S. mainland, which could negatively affect our customer base, general consumer spending, our cost of operations and our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; operating an international business in Latin America and the Caribbean, in jurisdictions with potential political and economic instability; the impact of foreign exchange rates on operations; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights against infringement and to defend ourselves against claims of infringement brought by third parties; our ability to comply with U.S. federal, state, local and foreign regulatory requirements; evolving industry standards and adverse changes in global economic, political and other conditions; our level of indebtedness and the impact of rising interest rates, restrictions contained in our debt agreements, including the secured credit facilities, as well as debt that could be incurred in the future; our ability to prevent a cybersecurity attack or breach to our information security; the possibility that we could lose our preferential tax rate in Puerto Rico; our inability to integrate Sinqia successfully into the Company or to achieve expected accretion to our earnings per common share; any loss of personnel or customers in connection with the Sinqia Transaction; any possibility of future catastrophic hurricanes, earthquakes and other potential natural disasters affecting our main markets in Latin America and the Caribbean; and the other factors set forth under “Part 1, Item 1A. Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on February 29, 2024, as any such factors may be updated from time to time in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements, to report events or to report the occurrence of unanticipated events unless it is required to do so by law.

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 1: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income
 

 

 

Three months ended

June 30,

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

(Dollar amounts in thousands, except share data)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues

 

$

211,978

 

 

$

167,076

 

 

$

417,296

 

 

$

326,890

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating costs and expenses

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cost of revenues, exclusive of depreciation and amortization

 

 

97,481

 

 

 

80,452

 

 

 

199,929

 

 

 

156,869

 

Selling, general and administrative expenses

 

 

38,187

 

 

 

29,522

 

 

 

73,813

 

 

 

53,397

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

32,950

 

 

 

22,329

 

 

 

67,391

 

 

 

41,761

 

Total operating costs and expenses

 

 

168,618

 

 

 

132,303

 

 

 

341,133

 

 

 

252,027

 

Income from operations

 

 

43,360

 

 

 

34,773

 

 

 

76,163

 

 

 

74,863

 

Non-operating income (expenses)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Interest income

 

 

3,218

 

 

 

2,103

 

 

 

6,578

 

 

 

3,236

 

Interest expense

 

 

(18,709

)

 

 

(5,640

)

 

 

(38,648

)

 

 

(11,283

)

Gain (loss) on foreign currency remeasurement

 

 

2,404

 

 

 

333

 

 

 

(2,052

)

 

 

(4,531

)

Earnings of equity method investment

 

 

1,096

 

 

 

1,476

 

 

 

2,167

 

 

 

2,631

 

Other income, net

 

 

2,255

 

 

 

1,591

 

 

 

6,095

 

 

 

2,601

 

Total non-operating expenses

 

 

(9,736

)

 

 

(137

)

 

 

(25,860

)

 

 

(7,346

)

Income before income taxes

 

 

33,624

 

 

 

34,636

 

 

 

50,303

 

 

 

67,517

 

Income tax expense

 

 

1,101

 

 

 

6,586

 

 

 

1,393

 

 

 

9,404

 

Net income

 

 

32,523

 

 

 

28,050

 

 

 

48,910

 

 

 

58,113

 

Less: Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interest

 

 

622

 

 

 

(105

)

 

 

1,030

 

 

 

(94

)

Net income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

 

 

31,901

 

 

 

28,155

 

 

 

47,880

 

 

 

58,207

 

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Foreign currency translation adjustments

 

 

(64,351

)

 

 

3,153

 

 

 

(90,827

)

 

 

20,758

 

Gain on cash flow hedges

 

 

1,034

 

 

 

1,816

 

 

 

3,382

 

 

 

271

 

Unrealized loss on change in fair value of debt securities available-for-sale

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(3

)

 

 

(20

)

Other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

$

(63,317

)

 

$

4,969

 

 

$

(87,448

)

 

$

21,009

 

Total comprehensive (loss) income attributable to EVERTEC, Inc.’s common stockholders

 

$

(31,416

)

 

$

33,124

 

 

$

(39,568

)

 

$

79,216

 

Net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

0.50

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.74

 

 

$

0.90

 

Diluted

 

$

0.49

 

 

$

0.43

 

 

$

0.73

 

 

$

0.89

 

Shares used in computing net income per common share:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Basic

 

 

64,420,756

 

 

 

65,046,328

 

 

 

64,800,361

 

 

 

65,007,528

 

Diluted

 

 

65,150,744

 

 

 

65,510,091

 

 

 

65,699,385

 

 

 

65,571,453

 

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 2: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

 

 

 

 

 

(In thousands)

 

June 30,

2024

 

December 31,

2023

Assets

 

 

 

 

Current Assets:

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

$

257,699

 

 

$

295,600

Restricted cash

 

 

24,434

 

 

 

23,073

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

122,278

 

 

 

126,510

Settlement assets

 

 

64,922

 

 

 

51,467

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

61,444

 

 

 

64,704

Total current assets

 

 

530,777

 

 

 

561,354

Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value

 

 

1,725

 

 

 

2,095

Equity securities, at fair value

 

 

4,960

 

 

 

9,413

Investment in equity investees

 

 

22,860

 

 

 

21,145

Property and equipment, net

 

 

65,769

 

 

 

62,453

Operating lease right-of-use asset

 

 

12,756

 

 

 

14,796

Goodwill

 

 

741,645

 

 

 

791,700

Other intangible assets, net

 

 

451,637

 

 

 

518,070

Deferred tax asset

 

 

23,851

 

 

 

47,847

Derivative asset

 

 

7,241

 

 

 

4,385

Other long-term assets

 

 

26,700

 

 

 

27,005

Total assets

 

$

1,889,921

 

 

$

2,060,263

Liabilities and stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Current Liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities

 

$

114,417

 

 

$

129,160

Accounts payable

 

 

60,122

 

 

 

66,516

Contract liability

 

 

18,894

 

 

 

21,055

Income tax payable

 

 

4,222

 

 

 

3,402

Current portion of long-term debt

 

 

23,867

 

 

 

23,867

Current portion of operating lease liability

 

 

7,408

 

 

 

6,693

Settlement liabilities

 

 

62,041

 

 

 

47,620

Total current liabilities

 

 

290,971

 

 

 

298,313

Long-term debt

 

 

936,001

 

 

 

946,816

Deferred tax liability

 

 

46,148

 

 

 

87,916

Contract liability – long term

 

 

54,136

 

 

 

41,825

Operating lease liability – long-term

 

 

6,697

 

 

 

9,033

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

30,438

 

 

 

40,984

Total liabilities

 

 

1,364,391

 

 

 

1,424,887

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

 

Redeemable non-controlling interests

 

 

38,455

 

 

 

36,968

Stockholders’ equity

 

 

 

 

Preferred stock, par value $0.01; 2,000,000 shares authorized; none issued

 

 

 

 

 

Common stock, par value $0.01; 206,000,000 shares authorized; 64,446,211 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2024 (December 31, 2023 – 65,450,799)

 

 

644

 

 

 

654

Additional paid-in capital

 

 

10,777

 

 

 

36,527

Accumulated earnings

 

 

541,248

 

 

 

538,903

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax

 

 

(69,239

)

 

 

18,209

Total stockholders’ equity

 

 

483,430

 

 

 

594,293

Non-redeemable non-controlling interest

 

 

3,645

 

 

 

4,115

Total equity

 

 

487,075

 

 

 

598,408

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

1,889,921

 

 

$

2,060,263

EVERTEC, Inc.

Schedule 3: Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended

June 30,

 

 

 

2024

 

 

 

2023

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash flows from operating activities

 

 

 

 

Net income

 

 

48,910

 

 

$

58,113

 

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:

 

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

 

67,391

 

 

 

41,761

 

Amortization of debt issue costs and accretion of discount

 

 

2,361

 

 

 

791

 

Operating lease amortization

 

 

3,565

 

 

 

3,103

 

Deferred tax benefit

 

 

(13,324

)

 

 

(3,467

)

Share-based compensation

 

 

15,009

 

 

 

12,056

 

Earnings of equity method investment

 

 

(2,167

)

 

 

(2,631

)

Gain on sale of equity securities

 

 

(2,599

)

 

 

 

Loss on foreign currency remeasurement

 

 

2,052

 

 

 

4,531

 

Other, net

 

 

(1,666

)

 

 

4,124

 

(Increase) decrease in assets:

 

 

 

 

Accounts receivable, net

 

 

1,329

 

 

 

1,261

 

Prepaid expenses and other assets

 

 

(431

)

 

 

(628

)

Other long-term assets

 

 

(734

)

 

 

(2,282

)

Increase (decrease) in liabilities:

 

 

 

 

Accrued liabilities and accounts payable

 

 

3,101

 

 

 

16,392

 

Income tax payable

 

 

1,103

 

 

 

(10,027

)

Contract liability

 

 

11,561

 

 

 

1,181

 

Operating lease liabilities

 

 

(1,672

)

 

 

(3,035

)

Other long-term liabilities

 

 

(2,449

)

 

 

(592

)

Total adjustments

 

 

82,430

 

 

 

62,538

 

Net cash provided by operating activities

 

 

131,340

 

 

 

120,651

 

Cash flows from investing activities

 

 

 

 

Additions to software

 

 

(39,106

)

 

 

(24,151

)

Property and equipment acquired

 

 

(17,226

)

 

 

(11,305

)

Purchase of equity securities

 

 

(111

)

 

 

 

Proceeds from maturities of available-for-sale debt securities

 

 

370

 

 

 

 

Proceeds from sale of equity securities

 

 

5,906

 

 

 

 

Acquisitions, net of cash acquired

 

 

 

 

 

(22,915

)

Net cash used in investing activities

 

 

(50,167

)

 

 

(58,371

)

Cash flows from financing activities

 

 

 

 

Withholding taxes paid on share-based compensation

 

 

(9,825

)

 

 

(5,955

)

Net decrease in short-term borrowings

 

 

 

 

 

(20,000

)

Dividends paid

 

 

(6,493

)

 

 

(6,503

)

Repurchase of common stock

 

 

(70,000

)

 

 

(15,790

)

Repayment of long-term debt

 

 

(11,933

)

 

 

(10,375

)

Repayment of other financing agreements

 

 

(7,046

)

 

 

 

Settlement activity, net

 

 

21,703

 

 

 

5,587

 

Other financing activities, net

 

 

(2,182

)

 

 

 

Net cash used in financing activities

 

 

(85,776

)

 

 

(53,036

)

Effect of foreign exchange rate on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(10,234

)

 

 

(1,841

)

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

 

 

(14,837

)

 

 

7,403

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash and cash included in settlement assets at beginning of the period

 

 

343,724

 

 

 

221,244

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets at end of the period

 

$

328,887

 

 

$

228,647

 

Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

 

 

257,699

 

 

 

191,620

 

Restricted cash

 

 

24,434

 

 

 

19,485

 

Cash and cash equivalents included in settlement assets

 

 

46,754

 

 

 

17,542

 

Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash, and cash included in settlement assets

 

$

328,887

 

 

$

228,647

 

Investor Contact
Beatriz Brown-Sáenz

(787) 773-5442

IR@evertecinc.com



