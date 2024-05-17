EVERTEC Announces Successful Repricing of Existing Term Loan B

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) (“Evertec” or the “Company”) today announced that it has successfully repriced the outstanding $540 Term Loan B (TLB) due in 2030. The repricing is leverage neutral and reduces the interest rate margins applicable to the TLB to SOFR + 325 basis points, a reduction of 25 basis points from SOFR + 350 basis points. No other terms were changed on the TLB.





“We are pleased with the strong market demand for our debt, which provided an opportunity to further improve our capital structure and cash flow profile and demonstrates our strong performance and strong credit profile,” stated Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado, Executive Vice-President and Chief Financial Officer.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE: EVTC) is a leading full-service transaction processor and financial technology provider in Latin America, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean, providing a broad range of merchant acquiring, payment services and business process management services. Evertec owns and operates the ATH® network, one of the leading personal identification number (“PIN”) debit networks in Latin America. In addition, the Company manages a system of electronic payment networks and offers a comprehensive suite of services for core banking, cash processing and fulfillment in Puerto Rico, that process approximately six billion transactions annually. The Company also offers financial technology outsourcing in all the regions it serves. Based in Puerto Rico, the Company operates in 26 Latin American countries and serves a diversified customer base of leading financial institutions, merchants, corporations and government agencies with “mission-critical” technology solutions. For more information, visit www.evertecinc.com.

