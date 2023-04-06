Everstream Names Ken Fitzpatrick as President and Chief Executive Officer

CLEVELAND–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream, the business-only fiber network, today announced it has appointed Ken Fitzpatrick as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Mr. Fitzpatrick brings more than 30 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, most recently serving as Chief Strategy Officer at the CAS Group, a Wipro company. He previously spent nearly 20 years at Charter Communications and its predecessor Time Warner Cable, where he led 2,800 employees in the fiber and connectivity business with a focus on business development, sales enablement, operations and strategic planning.

“ Ken’s significant industry and leadership experience will be highly valuable in Everstream’s next phase as it continues rolling out its high-capacity fiber network across the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic,” said Damian Stanley, Managing Partner of InfraBridge. “ Ken has a strong track record of driving growth and creating value for customers, making him ideally suited for this role. Everstream is a strategically important investment for InfraBridge, and we look forward to working with Ken and the broader management team to support and grow the business.”

Mr. Fitzpatrick succeeds Bill Major, who has served as acting President and CEO since February 2023.

Mr. Stanley continued, “ Bill stepped in as acting CEO at a critical juncture for Everstream, and we truly appreciate his remarkable guidance and leadership. On behalf of everyone at Everstream and InfraBridge I want to sincerely thank Bill for his outstanding contributions to the business over many years across the various roles he served in at the company. He will be missed and leaves with our very best wishes.”

About Ken Fitzpatrick

Ken Fitzpatrick has more than 30 years of leadership experience in the telecommunications industry, having managed start-up, midsize and large companies. He brings an outstanding record of success delivering high-value solutions for business customers, has broad experience in sales, operations, core and engineering, and has led large-scale transformations focused on sales enablement, process improvement and product innovation.

Mr. Fitzpatrick most recently served as the Chief Strategy Officer for the Communications practice at Wipro, responsible for scaling the Carrier and Infrastructure sectors across North America. He previously spent nearly two decades at Charter Communications and its predecessor Time Warner Cable, holding positions of increasing responsibility including Senior Vice President, President, and Chief Operations Officer of Business Services. Earlier in his career, Mr. Fitzpatrick held senior leadership positions at Teligent and Metropolitan Fiber Systems. He currently serves on the boards of key industry and non-profit organizations including the McCourt foundation, focused on Neurological Diseases to help patients and families affected by Alzheimer’s, MS, ALS, and Parkinson’s diseases.

About Everstream®

Everstream has raised the bar for business connectivity, delivering a business-only fiber network with the speed, reliability, scale and performance that today’s enterprises demand. With more than 27,500 route miles of fiber and speeds up to 100 Gbps, Everstream’s enterprise-grade network delivers robust business fiber services, including dedicated internet access, dark fiber, Ethernet and data center solutions. Through its “ Do What You Say You Will Do” approach, Everstream is a valued partner dedicated to the success of business customers. For more information, visit everstream.net.

Contacts

Kim Quinn



Phone: 586-489-5198



Email: kquinn@everstream.net