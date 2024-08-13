Everstream Analytics Lands on the 2024 Inc. 5000 List of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Everstream Earns Its Place Among the Most Successful Private Companies

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—Inc. revealed today that Everstream Analytics ranks No. 3448 on the 2024 Inc. 5000, its annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.





“We are honored to be included on the prestigious Inc 5000 list. It is a testament to our team’s hard work, continuous innovation, and commitment to our customers and partners,” said David Northington, CEO of Everstream Analytics. “Our AI-generated insights and trusted solutions set the standard for enabling resilient, sustainable global value chains, and we are continuously investing in new ways to bring more value to our customers.”

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year’s top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year’s Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

“One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list,” says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. “To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year’s honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce.”

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000. All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

“As supply chain risks continue to grow more complex due to escalating geopolitical pressures and new compliance regulations, Everstream offers AI-powered multi-tier visibility and risk-optimized insight-to-action capabilities built to empower and propel the world’s leading global organizations,” continued Northington. “This recognition affirms our commitment to partnering with our clients to enhance the resilience of their supply chains and extended ecosystem.”

Everstream Analytics shows companies what matters, when it matters, and the impact of risk anywhere in their global supply chain, from raw materials to the store shelf – turning insights into action while empowering them to gain a competitive advantage and deliver on their high brand and service promises.

By combining billions of supply chain interactions with AI, advanced analytics, graph technology, and human intelligence, companies like Google, Schneider Electric, Unilever, and Danone rely on Everstream to build the world’s most resilient, sustainable, and ethical supply chains. Transforming data into actionable insights sets Everstream apart from the competition and earned the company the #1 spot in Data Science on Fast Company’s 2024 World’s Most Innovative Companies List.

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial and human intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics companies need to see, understand, and act on supply chain risk. Everstream’s trusted solution integrates with procurement, logistics, and business continuity platforms generating the complete visibility, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

