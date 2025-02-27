Everstage Announces Kelly McGuire as New VP of Customer Success; Unveils Revamped Enterprise Support Strategy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everstage, a leading sales compensation management platform, has appointed Kelly McGuire as its new Vice President of Customer Success and Support. In parallel with this leadership move, Everstage is unveiling a revamped support strategy designed to enhance customer experience for its growing enterprise clientele.

With over 15 years of experience leading customer success initiatives at companies like Sisense, Hookit, and Glassdoor, Kelly McGuire brings a wealth of expertise in aligning customer strategies with business outcomes. Her leadership will elevate Everstage’s mission to deliver tailored support, proactive solutions, and measurable success for enterprise customers.

"I’m excited to be part of a team that prioritizes the customer journey at every stage," said Kelly McGuire, Vice President of Customer Success at Everstage. "Further, with our enhanced support strategy, we’re not only increasing our responsiveness but also deepening our commitment to personalized service."

Unified Support for All Customers

Everstage’s new support philosophy rejects outdated service models that charge customers exorbitant fees for premium support. Instead, Everstage has built a unified support framework where every customer has access to expert guidance, timely resolutions, and dedicated assistance without hidden costs or paywalled tiers. This model reflects Everstage’s commitment to innovation, fairness, and transparency, ensuring businesses get the support they need to scale their commission management strategy.

"Our enhanced support philosophy ensures every customer, regardless of size, receives dedicated, high-quality assistance," said Siva Rajamani, CEO and Co-Founder of Everstage. "Abandoning a tiered support model was a deliberate choice, reflecting our focus on building meaningful relationships with our customers. In commission management, where precision and speed are essential, we believe businesses deserve proactive, strategic guidance without being compelled to pay extra during critical moments."

Clear Service Level Commitments for Reliability

With a clear Service Level Agreement (SLA) in place, Everstage guarantees timely responses to all support requests. This commitment is underpinned by a structured escalation process that ensures critical cases are prioritized and addressed promptly.

"There’s a big difference between response times and resolution times," said Kelly McGuire. "A fast response without a meaningful resolution is just noise. At Everstage, we focus on qualitative time spent with our customers, ensuring their issues are genuinely resolved. That’s what sets us apart."

Localized Support Tailored to Business Hours

A key pillar of Everstage’s redefined support philosophy is its focus on providing localized, real-time assistance. By aligning availability with customers’ local business hours, Everstage ensures that expert help is always accessible when it’s needed most. For US-based and European customers, support is available on business days from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. in their respective local time zones, ensuring uninterrupted assistance during critical operational hours. This approach eliminates the frustrations of delayed or inaccessible support, reflecting Everstage’s forward-thinking commitment to delivering customer satisfaction.

Redefining the Future of Sales Commission Management

Everstage’s support strategy reflects its broader mission to empower enterprises to unlock the potential of their incentive programs. By combining proactive engagement, a commitment to fairness, and localized, responsive service, Everstage ensures commissions are transformed from a back-office process into a strategic driver of growth. With Kelly McGuire’s leadership and Everstage’s market-first approach, the company is set to continue defining the future of sales commission management.

About Everstage:

Everstage is a high growth Enterprise-SaaS company headquartered in New York City. Started in 2020, the company has very quickly made its way up to becoming the highest-rated sales performance solution for enterprises worldwide. Everstage was founded by Siva Rajamani, previously Head of Global Revenue Operations in Freshworks, who was very close to the challenges faced by Operations and Finance teams in managing sales compensation.

After having put together a founding team of sales compensation experts, Siva built the platform with two simple missions: make lives of Operations and Finance professionals easier with products that help enhance their work, and bring certainty to the earnings of sellers. Everstage today has over 150 team members working towards these missions and translating them into profitable growth for customers.

