Everspin to Provide Industry Insights on Automotive and Chiplet Panels at Flash Memory Summit

Senior Director of Marketing, Joe O’Hare, to serve as expert panel member

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) non-volatile solutions, has announced Senior Director of Marketing, Joe O’Hare, will present at the Flash Memory Summit as part of the Automotive Panel Part 1 (Applications Track) on Tuesday, August 8 from 8:30-9:35 AM.





The Flash Memory Summit brings together industry leaders and startups across all forms of high-performance energy, including NAND Flash, DRAM, MRAM, ReRAM, and DNA data storage to discuss design, development, integration, marketing strategy and use cases. In his presentation, O’Hare will discuss trends for automotive SSDs, including implementing new architecture and technologies to support the evolution toward autonomous vehicles.

The panel will cover key features for the future, including the use of SRIOV by SSDs to create a centralized/zonal architecture that saves costs and improves the overall design. Additionally, O’Hare will weigh in on how securing and protecting critical data stored is crucial for the safety of vehicles and how implementing MRAM and other persistent memory features will ensure reliable and trustworthy performance even in challenging conditions. Other panelists include Roger Melen of Toyota Research, Steve Shih of Silicon Motion and Adrian Cosoroaba of Winbond, with Greg Basich of Technology Insights moderating.

In addition, O’Hare was selected to serve on the “What is the Difference Between a Memory Chip and a Memory Chiplet” panel, which will cover how emerging memory technology developers can create a market for products. Panelists will explore the differences between standalone memory chips and memory chiplets and how different interfaces may affect their architectures. Panelists also include Danny Sabour of Avalanche Technology, Balint Fleisher of Near Data Computing and Micron Technology, Debendra Das Sharma of Intel and UCle Consortium chairman and the organizer/moderator will be Charles Sobey of ChannelScience.

“There is a growing demand for high-performance, persistent memory technology and as the market’s leading expert in MRAM, Everspin has keen insights and intelligence about what this means for the automotive industry and what is on the global horizon,” said O’Hare.

Everspin’s presence at FMS includes O’Hare participating in a “Chat with the Experts” event on Tuesday, August 8, from 7:30-9:30 PM. The event allows attendees to meet one-on-one with many experts within the flash memory industry.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, Automotive, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

About Flash Memory Summit

Flash Memory Summit, produced by Conference ConCepts, showcases mainstream applications, key technologies, leading vendors, and innovative startups driving the multi-billion-dollar high-speed memory and SSD markets. FMS is now the world’s largest event featuring trends, innovations, and influencers driving adoption of flash memory and other high-speed memory technologies within demanding enterprise storage applications, high-performance computing, mobile, and embedded systems. 2023 Flash Memory Summit is on August 8-10, 2023, at the Santa Clara Convention Center in Santa Clara, Calif.

