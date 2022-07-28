Home Business Wire Everspin to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on August 11th, 2022
Everspin to Host Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Call on August 11th, 2022

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, August 11th at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.

To participate and ask questions, please pre-register online to receive a telephone number and a unique passcode at: https://register.vevent.com/register/BIfe7f479f52fa42c082550ca25061f4e1.

The conference call will be broadcast live in listen-only mode at: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/7befjdfe

The registration link and replay will be available on the company investor relations website at https://investor.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Anuj Aggarwal; Chief Financial Officer

T: 480-347-1082

E: anuj.aggarwal@everspin.com

