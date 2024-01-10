Home Business Wire Everspin Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on January 18th
Business Wire

Everspin Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on January 18th

di Business Wire

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) today announced it is scheduled to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on January 18th, 2024.


The ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq’s social media channels.

Sanjeev Aggarwal, Everspin’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “On behalf of all the employees of Everspin I am very proud to mark this achievement of being selected to ring the closing bell at Nasdaq. It is the hard work of our team, in support of our customers, that delivers unique value as the leading provider of MRAM.”

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Monica Gould

The Blueshirt Group

T: 212-871-3927

E: monica@blueshirtgroup.com

Articoli correlati

EarthTronics Introduces Color Selectable A/B Hybrid Linear TLED for Single- and Double-End Operations in Retrofit Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Available in five color temperatures, the new easy-to-install UL direct wire linear Type A/B LED T8 eliminates the ballast...
Continua a leggere

EarthTronics Introduces Color Selectable A/B Hybrid Linear TLED for Single- and Double-End Operations in Retrofit Applications

Business Wire Business Wire -
Available in five color temperatures, the new easy-to-install UL direct wire linear Type A/B LED T8 eliminates the ballast...
Continua a leggere

“The hyper-personalized user experience” – Mercedes-Benz Showcases Class-Defining Digital Tech at CES 2024

Business Wire Business Wire -
AI-powered MBUX Virtual Assistant transforms user interface and makes human-like interaction possible New MB.OS architecture underpins powerful 3D graphics and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php