Everspin Technologies to Ring NASDAQ Closing Bell on January 18th

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM) today announced it is scheduled to ring the closing bell at the Nasdaq MarketSite on January 18th, 2024.





The ceremony will begin at 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time from the Nasdaq MarketSite Tower in New York City, New York and can be viewed at: https://www.nasdaq.com/marketsite/bell-ringing-ceremony. Videos and photos during and following the ceremony will be shared on Nasdaq’s social media channels.

Sanjeev Aggarwal, Everspin’s President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, “On behalf of all the employees of Everspin I am very proud to mark this achievement of being selected to ring the closing bell at Nasdaq. It is the hard work of our team, in support of our customers, that delivers unique value as the leading provider of MRAM.”

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Contacts

Investor Relations:

Monica Gould



The Blueshirt Group



T: 212-871-3927



E: monica@blueshirtgroup.com