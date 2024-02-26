Everspin Technologies to Present at the Baird Virtual Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference

Home Business Wire Everspin Technologies to Present at the Baird Virtual Vehicle Technology & Mobility...
CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, announced that Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Baird virtual Vehicle Technology & Mobility Conference, on February 29th at 1:05 p.m. Eastern Time.


A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Investor Relations:
Monica Gould

The Blueshirt Group

T: 212-871-3927

ir@everspin.com

