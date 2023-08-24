Home Business Wire Everspin Technologies to Participate in the Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications...
Everspin Technologies to Participate in the Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 29-30

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, today announced Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO, and Anuj Aggarwal, CFO, will participate in the Jefferies Semiconductors, IT Hardware & Communications Infrastructure Summit on August 29-30. This event is by invitation, please contact Jefferies directly for those who are interested in meeting with Everspin management.


About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Company Contact:
Anuj Aggarwal, CFO

T: 480-347-1082

E: anuj.aggarwal@everspin.com

