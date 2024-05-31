Everspin Technologies Announces Updated Presentation Time at the Maxim Virtual TMT Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, announced that its presentation time at the Maxim Virtual TMT Conference has been changed.





Everspin is now scheduled to present on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at approximately 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

A live webcast, as well as a replay, of the presentation will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://www.everspin.com/.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest-performance non-volatile memory for industrial IoT, data centers and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

