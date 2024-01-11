Home Business Wire Everspin Technologies Announces Participation in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference
Everspin Technologies Announces Participation in 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), today announced that Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer and Anuj Aggarwal, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the 26th Annual Needham Growth Conference, taking place at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel on January 17th and 18th. Management will be available for one-on-one in-person meetings on both January 17th and 18th. To schedule a meeting please contact your Needham salesperson.


About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

