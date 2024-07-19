Everspin Technologies Announces Date of Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call

CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, will release its second quarter 2024 financial results after market close on Wednesday, July 31, 2024. Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Matt Tenorio, Interim Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Wednesday, July 31 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company’s financial results.





What: Everspin Technologies’ Second Quarter 2024 Financial Results Conference Call



When: Wednesday, July 31, 2024



Time: 5 p.m. ET



Webcast: https://investor.everspin.com/ (live and replay)

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest performance non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Center, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com. NASDAQ: MRAM.

Contacts

Investor Relations

The Blueshirt Group



Monica Gould



212-871-3927



ir@everspin.com