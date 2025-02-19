Everspin and Lattice Semiconductor Collaborate to Bring High-Reliability MRAM Solutions to FPGA Platforms

Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM Validated for Configuration Across All Lattice Semiconductor FPGA Families

CHANDLER, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRAM), the world’s leading developer and manufacturer of Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) persistent memory solutions, today announced that its PERSYST MRAM is now validated for configuration across all Lattice Semiconductor Field Programmable Gate Arrays (FPGA). Enabled through the Lattice Radiant™ software suite, this validation highlights MRAM's role as a robust and reliable configuration memory device for a wide range of applications in industries such as industrial, aerospace, military, and automotive.

The shift from traditional flash memory to MRAM in FPGA configuration reflects the growing demands of modern applications. Unlike NOR flash, which requires long program and erase time, MRAM offers high endurance, fast read/write speeds, and exceptional data retention. These attributes make MRAM particularly suited for mission-critical environments, including real-time sensor processing, data logging in avionics, and in-orbit reprogramming for space systems. Customers are already taking advantage of the MRAM support in their designs that utilize Lattice’s FPGA.

“Our collaboration with Lattice Semiconductor reflects the growing demand for fast, reliable memory solutions that address the needs of mission-critical systems,” said Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and CEO of Everspin Technologies. “When we designed the latest high-density PERSYST MRAM, including NOR interface support, we anticipated the need for frequent, fast, and reliable FPGA configuration. With multiple design engagements already underway, this partnership showcases how our MRAM solutions deliver the performance and reliability required across diverse applications.”

Key Benefits of Everspin’s PERSYST MRAM:

Capacities up to 128Mb provide flexible configuration options.

Delivers high reliability and endurance in mission-critical environments.

Supports fast write speeds and low power consumption for efficient performance.

Proven technology with over 15 years of adoption in critical storage applications.

The PERSYST EMxxLX MRAM family is now available and shipping in industry-standard packages and interfaces, delivering unmatched reliability and performance for mission-critical applications. For more information about Everspin's PERSYST MRAM and its applications, visit www.everspin.com.

About Everspin Technologies

Everspin Technologies, Inc., is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest-performance, non-volatile memory for Industrial IoT, Data Centers, and other mission-critical applications where data persistence is paramount. Headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, Everspin provides commercially available MRAM solutions to a large and diverse customer base. For more information, visit www.everspin.com.

Kiterocket

Stephanie Quinn

T: 480-316-8370

E: squinn@kiterocket.com