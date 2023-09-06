Home Business Wire EverService Introduces STRIKE Healthcare to Address the Unique Needs of Medical Providers
EverService Introduces STRIKE Healthcare to Address the Unique Needs of Medical Providers

EverService continues to transform healthcare marketing and patient engagement

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverService Holdings, LLC (“EverService”) has launched STRIKE Healthcare (STRIKE) to provide end-to-end website, SEO, marketing, and patient engagement services for medical clinics and healthcare providers.


STRIKE offers a fully integrated range of services, including healthcare website design, SEO, paid advertising, 24/7/365 patient engagement, bilingual medical answering, patient intake, nurse triage, on-call doctor and patient scheduling.

Building strong patient relationships lies at the core of quality healthcare. STRIKE facilitates personalized customer engagement strategies, ensuring that patients feel valued and connected throughout their healthcare journey.

“Our Strike Healthcare solution offers an end-to-end customer journey that medical clinics and healthcare providers have been seeking,” commented Jeff Mosler, CEO of EverService. “Through our integrated EMR and EHR product, we both increase customer demand for our clients and then convert those customers into scheduled patients with a top-notch customer experience.”

Understanding the diverse needs of medical practices, STRIKE goes beyond conventional clinic support. The brand takes a comprehensive approach by providing innovative marketing solutions that include digital strategies, branding, and customized website development.

These offerings enable medical providers to establish a strong online presence, effectively engage with patients, and ultimately, foster growth within their practices.

About EverService:

EverService is a global provider of tech-enabled business solutions for companies of all sizes, helping them to grow and scale with digital marketing, website design & development, scheduling & booking services, 24/7 answering services, inbound & outbound sales, live virtual receptionists, client & patient intake, and IT services. The company focuses on end-to-end solutions specialized for the legal, medical, home services, retail and technology industries integrated with clients’ CRM, EHR and operational systems. EverService goes to market with vertically integrated, industry-leading brands including Alert Communications, Blue Corona, Nexa Receptionists, Mid-State Communications, Client Chat Live, Mainline Telecommunications, STRIKE Healthcare, RYNO Strategic Solutions and iLawyer Marketing. For more information, visit EverService at https://everservice.com/.

Contacts

pr@EverService.com

