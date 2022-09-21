Evernex Continues Its Expansion in North America with the Acquisition of XSi

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Growth--Evernex is proud to announce the acquisition of XSi (XS International), a key player renowned for its service quality in Third-Party Maintenance (TPM) and IT professional services in the US.





It is the most recent step in the company’s M&A strategy to build unmatched capabilities to serve our customers on a global scale as a trusted partner for data-centre maintenance.

Stanislas Pilot, President and CEO of Evernex noted:

“As our second acquisition in the United States, this strategic step demonstrates our ambition to strengthen and grow our presence in a rapidly growing TPM market. Over the course of our discussions with the company, we were impressed by the strong entrepreneurial spirit that radiated from the team. It became clear that coupled with our capabilities, such as our digital platform, global reach, expertise, and logistics, XSi can be a driving force to help us achieve market dominance in the US.”

Established in 1990, XSi is a major player in data-centre services with a high level of expertise on network equipment. The company provides maintenance and services around data-centre equipment to a customer base that includes Global 2000 enterprises, as well as OEM distributors, channel clients, and partners. It was also the first company in the world to receive the R2v3 certification, one of the most important industry standards in the responsible disposition and recycling of electronic equipment, that demonstrates the first-class processes, capabilities, and security protocols of its ITAD (IT Asset Disposition) activities.

This acquisition allows Evernex to significantly reinforce its presence in the US market, with a hub in Atlanta (Georgia) and delivery capabilities in the whole US territory. XSi will also scale up Evernex’s reach in the UK, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, and Mexico with the cooperation of local personnel and entities.

As part of a selective acquisition strategy that seeks to collaborate with businesses that will reinforce Evernex’s corporate culture, XSi’s ambitious and like-minded leadership will become a key member of the Evernex team to propel technical development and innovation in the US market.

Todd Bone, XSi Founder and President added:

“We are delighted to continue our work as part of the Evernex group, which will enable us to expand our service offering from geographical, technological, and operational perspectives. It will help us not only accelerate our development as a business, but we can offer all these advantages to our customers in the US and beyond, while maintaining the service and compliance level of support that our current customers receive. The cultural similarities between XSi and Evernex make us confident this will be a successful decision for both businesses.”

By joining forces, current and future customers will benefit from some of the most extensive international TPM and IT services coverage in the industry and allow both businesses to deepen their positive impact in the provision of asset lifecycle management services locally and around the world.

Acquired by Evernex USA, Evernex’s US subsidiary, XSi entity will survive and continue to serve its US-based customers.

ABOUT EVERNEX:

Evernex is a leading third-party maintenance provider that specializes in the support of data centre infrastructure, helping to extend the lifespan of IT hardware, minimize system failures and repair functional equipment. Additional solutions include spare parts management, recycling, secure data disposal, data centre removal and relocation, library repair, IT hardware rental, and financing solutions. Our support enables cost optimization, improved ROI and sustainable development, contributing to the circular economy. With a global footprint across 165+ countries, 360 000+ IT infrastructure systems maintained, always-available spare parts in over 330 forward-stocking locations, 24/7 technical support and multi-vendor expertise, Evernex is a reliable partner and a convenient single-point-of-contact for IT departments in all industries.

