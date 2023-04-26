EverLine Brings New Level of Trust and Safety to Pipeline Operations by Creating Authenticated, Audit-Ready Compliance Management Systems

The SP3 Platform will launch at the 2023 API conference, where EverLine is also a platinum sponsor of the event.

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–EverLine, a technical services platform providing regulatory, remote operation, and security solutions for critical infrastructure, today announced the launch of its SP3 Platform. SP3 leverages verification protocols and distributed ledger technology to revolutionize how pipeline compliance data is captured, verified, evidenced, and audited. SP3 is currently available in EverLine’s suite of compliance services and will be launched during the 2023 API Pipeline Conference and Expo in Nashville, TN, on May 1-3, 2023.

One of the biggest challenges facing pipeline operators is that compliance records are generated and stored in multiple formats, within disparate systems, and across dispersed geographic locations, which eliminates the ability to accurately measure real-time compliance status. Compliance programs are interconnected. Therefore, operators need a single integrated source of compliance truth for these programs, including O&M, Control Room Management, Integrity Management, and Security. SP3 provides that integrated solution.

Operators can remain unaware of compliance gaps for months or years based on the existing regulatory framework of periodic, sample-based audits. The operational risks and cost of rework is too high to rely on infrequent spot checks. Louis Krannich, EverLine’s President, explains, “The SP3 system digitally captures and aggregates compliance requirements, location data, and operator qualifications to verify that the right work was performed on time, at the right location, by a qualified operator before the record is ever stored. This verification process provides real-time compliance validation, which reduces operational risk and provides confidence that an asset is audit-ready anytime.”

If operators suffer from scattered, unverified records, it follows that preparing for regulatory audits can be extremely costly and time-consuming while still at risk of violations and fines post-audit. Paul Neundorfer, EverLine’s CEO, describes another key SP3 attribute, “Once a compliance record has been verified by the SP3 protocol, it is then stored using distributed ledger technology to promote efficient accessibility and render the record immutable. EverLine is the first company to deploy this technology for pipeline compliance, and it is a game changer for building trust among operators, regulators, and the public.”

Continued Louis, “Given today’s emphasis on safety, security, and transparency, it was important that we created a platform that gives all stakeholders assurance that records are complete and accurate while increasing efficiency in the compliance management process. SP3 delivers a level of trust and safety that the market hasn’t seen before.”

About EverLine

EverLine provides energy operators with a unique Technical Stack by offering custom regulatory, remote operation, and security solutions designed to meet a customer’s specific needs. Headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Denver, Bakersfield, and El Paso, EverLine has partnered with more than 200 operators nationwide to deliver energy safely, reliably, and securely. For more information about EverLine, please visit www.everlineus.com.

