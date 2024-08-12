Everlaw Announces Availability and Pricing of EverlawAI Assistant Designed to Foster Confidence in GenAI Use for Litigation and Investigations

Real-world tests showed it beat first-level human reviewer metrics by 36%

Year-long beta program drew 2,900 users, impacted litigation for Maui fire

NASHVILLE, Tenn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AI—ILTACON 2024 – Everlaw, the cloud-native investigation and litigation platform, today announced the general availability and pricing of its GenAI-powered EverlawAI Assistant after a year-long beta program with about 125 companies and 2,900 users whose real-world testing and feedback shaped and improved the product.





The opportunity for GenAI to drive greater efficiency in litigation is vast. Large companies in the US alone spent $23B on litigation in 2021 and up to 70% of those costs are consumed by discovery work where legal teams decipher millions of documents to start building cases.

Boosting Legal Teams’ Confidence in Generative AI

Everlaw’s team of AI experts has spent the past year testing, quantifying and refining the controllable variables in GenAI applications. From the beginning EverlawAI Assistant delivered the privacy, control and security legal professionals demand of technology solutions, the beta focused on building user confidence in its outputs by adding critical features such as:

Searching exclusively within the ‘four-corners of the document’ to minimize hallucinations

Making results verifiable with cited source documents

Labeling GenAI content vs. human-generated content in written materials as some court orders now request and future regulation may require

“EverlawAI Assistant is an advance for one of the most challenging and time-consuming parts of litigation and investigations – discovery,” said AJ Shankar, founder and CEO, Everlaw. “While it’s still early days of GenAI, our beta customers are seeing significant impacts on real-world cases.”

New and Improved Features Launched in EverlawAI Assistant

EverlawAI Assistant helps legal teams find the right documents faster, gain quality insights and craft compelling legal arguments for a leg-up in disputes – speeding core legal work by at least 50% by customer estimates. Everlaw is making generally available three features that are embedded across the discovery workflows:

Coding Suggestions help users find relevant or responsive documents faster with less effort. Based on user-provided instructions, AI helps prioritize and classify whether codes should be applied to documents. Coding Suggestions enables workflows that can meaningfully reduce manual human review, while maintaining review quality. In Everlaw’s tests with a real-world customer dataset, Coding Suggestions achieved a precision score of 0.77 and a recall score of 0.82. On recall – a measure of how many responsive documents are successfully found – this beat first level human reviewer metrics by 36%.

Review Assistant provides a deeper and more comprehensive understanding of docs faster than manual review alone. With the click of a button, AI instantly generates document summaries and topic, sentiment, and entity extractions across a document set.

Writing Assistant leverages AI to quickly understand key evidence and generate fact analysis, prepare deposition questions and summarize transcripts. It can be used to brainstorm, like a thought partner, pulling directly from the key evidence in a matter helping craft an argument or build a counter argument while citing key documents inline. Finally, it can be used to refine those arguments or other content written in Storybuilder.

“Writing Assistant often elicits a ‘wow’ moment with legal teams,” said Shankar. “We designed Writing Assistant to serve as an on-the-spot thought partner – anticipating counterarguments and drafting new narratives – in sum, raising the output to a new level to serve clients better.”

Real-World Use and Impact of EverlawAI Assistant

This week marks one year since the deadly fires in Lahaina, Maui. Greg McCullough of Fire Litigation Consulting used EverlawAI Assistant to analyze numerous 911 calls in the Maui fire litigation, aiding in determining liability.

“I used EverlawAI Assistant to create a deposition summary for the Maui Fire cases,” McCullough said. “By uploading transcripts and using the Description Summary function, we quickly got an overview of the topics covered. The clients were grateful to receive this bird’s eye view, making it the first step in understanding what evidence existed.”

Julie Brown, director of Practice Technology at Vorys, said, “Everlaw combines the best of traditional AI with the strengths of GenAI. We use Everlaw’s predictive coding to pull important docs from a corpus. EverlawAI Assistant summarizes documents to improve our review rates, shaving off hours for the team. Then we organize the most important documents in Storybuilder as we prepare our case strategy. Having AI embedded in the ediscovery workflow drives efficiency. Everlaw Review Assistant stands out in its ability to summarize long, dense documents – over 100 pages, which is key for lengthy depositions. We’ve used Writing Assistant to draft a statement of facts and deposition questions based on my guidance with quality output– saving us time. Top to bottom Everlaw software, support and training materials are incredible.”

Jen Jackson, senior analyst, Baker Curtis & Schwartz, P.C., said, “My firm has used EverlawAI Assistant as a significant time-savings tool, and are passing these savings on to our clients. For example, when bringing a new attorney up to speed on a particular case, EverlawAI Assistant can distill thousands of pages of pleadings filed into a well-organized, footnoted document in a matter of minutes versus perhaps 16 to 20 hours. Clients want to pay for the attorney actually using their attorney brain, not mundane busywork. So that right there is huge.”

Steven Delaney, director of Litigation Support, Benesch Friedlander Coplan & Aronoff LLP, said, “When a last-minute production came through right before an important deposition, EverlawAI Assistant allowed our attorneys to quickly summarize and understand the new document set to key into the most important pieces of evidence quickly. This added edge kept our attorneys from getting caught up in last-minute document review, so they could focus on the tasks that mattered most. The ability to quickly understand key documents under a time crunch is a highly advantageous tool — especially when you receive a production the night before.”

Pricing and Availability of EverlawAI Assistant

EverlawAI Assistant will be offered as an add-on to the core platform with a consumption-based, credit model that allows customers to pay for what they use. Customers will pre-purchase credits that will be consumed as users execute AI tasks (summarizations, coding suggestions, drafting outlines or memos). Keeping true to Everlaw’s overall commitment to clear, predictable pricing, users will see the number of credits before they execute a task and organization administrators have full control and visibility through analytics over credit usage.

“Everlaw continues to be at the forefront of AI in legal innovations, principles and safeguards, and with today’s news clear, predictable AI pricing,” said Ryan O’Leary, Research Director at IDC. “Everlaw pricing provides those interested in GenAI the opportunity to try it for their ediscovery workflows without the fear of unpredictable costs.”

Planned general availability of EverlawAI Assistant is September.

Narrowing the Justice Gap with Everlaw for Good

Everlaw for Good participants will also have access to EverlawAI Assistant. Everlaw is committed to ensuring that the GenAI revolution helps to narrow, not widen, the justice gap. That’s why Everlaw has lowered the cost barrier to EverlawAI Assistant for Everlaw for Good partners, providing them with thousands of dollars worth of AI credits and significant discounts beyond that.

Everlaw for Good provides free and discounted access to the company’s software to qualified non profit organizations, pro bono practices, investigative journalists, and educators focused on justice issues often overlooked by market forces. Since 2017, Everlaw has contributed $3 million in platform services for the program and empowered 140 organizations to streamline their operations and amplify their impact.

Education, Training and Ecosystem Support for GenAI

Embracing AI technologies requires legal professionals to continually learn and evolve alongside advancements in technology. Everlaw provides greater education and training:

About the EverlawAI Portfolio

In addition to the new generative AI offerings, the EverlawAI product line includes Everlaw’s award-winning Clustering, which uncovers hidden patterns even in the largest corpus of documents, and Predictive Coding to quickly identify hot documents with AI. Learn more here.

About Everlaw

Everlaw helps legal teams navigate the increasingly complex ediscovery landscape to chart a straighter path to the truth. Trusted by Fortune 100 corporate counsel, 91 of the Am Law 200, and all 50 state attorneys general, Everlaw’s combination of intuitive experience, advanced technology, and partnership with customers empowers organizations to tackle the most pressing technological challenges—and transform their approach to discovery and litigation in the process. Founded in 2010 and based in Oakland, Calif., Everlaw is funded by top-tier investors, including Andreessen Horowitz, CapitalG, HIG Growth Partners, K9 Ventures, Menlo Ventures, and TPG Growth. Follow us on LinkedIn.

