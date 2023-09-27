Home Business Wire Evergreen Innovations Manages All-Domain Network at Northern Strike Exercise
Evergreen Innovations Manages All-Domain Network at Northern Strike Exercise

Company’s network solution enabled military exercise attendees to train with cloud-based AI for object recognition and satellite connectivity for Digitally Aided Close Air Support


TIMNITH, Colo.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergreen Innovations LLC (“Evergreen”), a tactical communications integrator, announced today that it successfully managed the All-Domain Network (ADN) during the Northern Strike 23-2 reserve component readiness exercise held July-August at the National All-Domain Warfighting Center, in Michigan.

Northern Strike 23-2, conducted under the auspices of the U.S. Department of Defense’s National Guard Bureau, brought together more than 7,000 participants from across the United States—plus international partners—to train in expeditionary fighting, command and control, sustainment, and joint integrated fires.

And it was Evergreen’s ADN (called the Michigan All-Domain Network by its Michigan National Guard operators) that provided the communications backbone for the exercise.

“We were very excited to, once again, participate in Northern Strike,” said Chris Wallower, CEO of Evergreen Innovations. “Our ADN solution ties together third-party mobile ad hoc networking radios and fixed antennas, advanced integration software, and government common operating picture software, enabling geographically dispersed units to conduct complex operations.”

ADN was first implemented as the Michigan All-Domain Network in 2021, to provide units with real-time situational awareness, voice, and video. The following year, Evergreen Innovations was asked by its National Guard customer to incorporate commercial satellite communications, cellular backbones, and various common operating pictures into the network.

Since then, Evergreen has continued to expand the network’s capabilities.

During this most recent Northern Strike exercise, the ADN enabled Guardsmen and international partners to train with cloud-based AI for object recognition and satellite connectivity for Digitally Aided Close Air Support. At the same time, senior staff participated in a live telemedicine demonstration with remote medical support from across the state.

“Next year we’ll do even more,” said Wallower.

Additionally, the Air National Guard’s 2023-2024 Domestic Capability Priorities Book lists getting Domestic Operations All-Domain Networks fielded to the states and territories as a critical priority. This will translate into increased demand for Evergreen’s ADN.

“We’re excited to begin this journey with the Air Guard,” said Wallower. “ADN will empower the warfighter and save lives on the battlefield.”

About Evergreen Innovations LLC

Evergreen Innovations LLC specializes in C4ISR, networked communications and cloud-based services. Evergreen serves government customers, including the U.S. Department of Defense, National Guard Bureau and Federal Agencies, as well as a variety of customers in the commercial and international markets. For more information about Evergreen Innovations and its solutions, please visit www.evergreeninnovationsllc.com.

