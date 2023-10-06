Evergreen Announces Strategic Investment in Alliance Solutions Group

SARASOTA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evergreen, a family of leading managed IT services and software companies, announced today its strategic investment in Alliance Solutions Group, a leading Sage partner and reseller of Sage Intacct and Sage CRE products. The company will continue to operate independently within Evergreen’s ERP partner portfolio, Pine Services Group. Current Managing Partner, Mike Griffith, will continue to lead the business in partnership with Andy Rashid, Maggie Averso, and the broader Alliance team.





Founded in 2005, Alliance Solutions Group quickly became a top-ranking partner within the Sage community, specifically the #1 partner within the construction and real estate (CRE) space. Alliance is also a long-standing Sage Intacct Premier Partner and successfully pioneered a consulting-as-a-service (CaaS) offering that’s unique within the ERP industry – “Alliance Connects.” Alliance’s expert team has a proven track record of providing exceptional service to their customers and continually advancing the industry standard.

“We are very excited to join the Evergreen family,” said Mike Griffith, Managing Partner of Alliance. “Evergreen has a proven strategy of providing investment and leadership to help support companies similar to Alliance that are in a strong growth position.”

“Alliance is a landmark investment for Evergreen,” said Katie Maley, M&A lead for Pine Services Group. “We’ve identified Sage as one of the most exciting ecosystems within the ERP space, and we’re extremely proud to partner with Mike, Andy, and Maggie who have built one of the strongest and most forward-thinking organizations within the Sage partner channel. We’re very energized about the company’s continued growth and next chapter with Evergreen.”

Chief Revenue Officer Andy Rashid added, “We couldn’t be more excited about our partnership with Evergreen. Evergreen will help accelerate our market expansion, allow further investment in our team, enhance client experience with our Alliance Connects offering, and further deepen our commitment to both the Construction and Real Estate technology space with our long-time partner Sage.”

Founded in 2017, Evergreen is now home to over 75 software and services companies. Evergreen continues to actively invest in leading IT service providers, ERP partners, financial software, and government services businesses, where it can serve as a long-term capital partner and support future growth. Ascentage Group, a business development firm for small to mid-sized technology companies, served as the advisor to Alliance on the transaction, led by R. Drew Ogden. Clew Partners originated the transaction and served as buy-side advisor to Evergreen.

About Alliance Solutions Group

Alliance Solutions Group is an industry leader in providing software and consulting services for construction and real estate businesses, serving the industry for over 15 years. Learn more at https://www.alliancesg.com/ or call (813) 655-0200.

About Evergreen

Evergreen is a family of leading managed services and software companies operated by world-class leadership teams. Evergreen partners with owners of services and software businesses to provide operational assistance and capital in support of growth and exceptional service delivery. Evergreen differentiates itself by providing a permanent home for businesses that care deeply about their customers and employees. For more Evergreen news and information, visit www.evergreensg.com.

