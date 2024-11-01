Everfox Purchases Yakabod Inc to Enhance Governance for the Insider Risk Mission

Transaction strengthens Everfox’s widely adopted insider risk platform with secure case management

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#MA–Everfox, a recognized global provider of insider risk solutions and services across government, defense and critical infrastructure, announced today that it has agreed to acquire Yakabod Inc, a leading provider of case management software for security-driven organizations. The addition of Yakabod’s scalable enterprise information sharing software solution to Everfox’s proven EverShield insider risk platform enables comprehensive and secure oversight of case data, bolstering the integrity and effectiveness of the insider inquiries, responses, and processes.





This acquisition solidifies the multi-year partnership between Everfox and Yakabod as they jointly enhanced governance capabilities across insider risk, cyber incident management and other security-focused use cases.

“For more than 20 years, Yakabod’s solutions have played a critical role in enabling defense and intelligence community programs to collaborate safely,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. “Our customers require secure solutions to effectively manage highly sensitive investigations, incidents, and cases and our highest priority is customer mission success. Yakabod is setting the gold standard for confidentiality and integrity, and we’re thrilled to have them join the Everfox platform.”

The insider risk mission has become one of the most critical challenges facing government and highly regulated customers. The National Insider Threat Task Force (NITTF) Insider Threat Program Maturity Framework outlines the importance of case management for effective information, integration, analysis and response. Providing analysts and investigators with a secure solution to ensure the integrity and effectiveness of the insider threat inquiry and response processes is mission-critical to efficient operations.

“Since our inception, we have focused on building high assurance security principles into our enterprise case management solution,” said Scott Ryser, co-founder and CEO of Yakabod. “Our customers have benefited from our best-of-breed software solutions born out of the federal community that are purpose-built, validated, and tested in the most secure environments.”

“Everfox is building an innovative platform with the breadth, agility, and expertise necessary to protect against today’s toughest and ever-evolving global security challenges,” said Tim Millikin, Partner at TPG. “The acquisition of Yakabod marks another strong addition to the company’s comprehensive suite of defense-grade cross domain, threat protection, and insider risk solutions.”

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of cross domain, threat protection and insider risk solutions empowers governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely – wherever and however their people need it. Learn more: www.everfox.com.

About Yakabod

Yakabod provides case management software for organizations where confidentiality matters. Yakabod solutions are fully customizable and designed with a security-first architecture to support teams that manage highly sensitive investigations, incidents, and cases. Yakabod’s customers include Fortune 1000 enterprises, as well as military, intelligence and civilian agencies. Yakabod is headquartered in Frederick, MD. Learn more: www.yakabod.com.

