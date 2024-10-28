Everfox Announces Establishment of New Advisory Board

Top Cybersecurity Leaders to Help Drive Strategy for Company’s Continued Growth in the Federal Market

HERNDON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AirForce–Global high-assurance cybersecurity leader, Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, today announced the members of its newly established Executive Advisory Board. The new Board, which is composed of individuals with significant government agency, defense, and commercial experience, will be focused on providing Everfox leadership with strategic guidance and knowledge that will enable the company to continue its rapid growth within the United States federal and commercial markets and to assist its customers worldwide.





“Everfox has been defending the world’s most critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years,” said Sean Berg, CEO of Everfox. “We thank the inaugural members of our newly established Executive Advisory Board for lending the incredible depth and breadth of their experience and expertise in support of the company’s unwavering dedication and commitment to our customers’ critical mission.”

Marianne Bailey, Cybersecurity leader and a member of the Advisory Board with extensive experience in the NSA and DoD, said: “We live in this massively dynamic world today where we’re communicating in classified spaces, unclassified spaces and foreign partner spaces, and without defense-grade innovations like Everfox’s Cross Domain Solutions, we don’t have the ability to do that safely and securely.”

“When I was invited to join the Advisory Board for Everfox I immediately saw a tremendous opportunity to make a positive impact in the future of this company,” said Michael Mestrovich, who has former experience in the CIA, Department of State, DIA and United States Air Force. “I had a long experience in Government using Everfox products and really believe that from a Cyber-Defense perspective of protecting national security and national secrets, they really have a lot of technology that is top-notch and that the Government really depends on to perform their functions every single day.”

The inaugural members of the Everfox Executive Advisory Board are:

Marianne Bailey , Cybersecurity Advisor



Government Experience: National Security Agency, Department of Defense

Government Experience: USCYBERCOM

Government Experience: United States Army, USCYBERCOM

Government Experience: National Counterintelligence and Security Center, Central Intelligence Agency, Federal Bureau of Investigations

Government Experience: Department of Defense, United States Air Force

Government Experience: United States Air Force

Government Experience: United States Navy

Government Experience: Central Intelligence Agency, Department of State, Defense Intelligence Agency, United States Air Force

Government Experience: Defense Information Systems Agency, Joint Force Headquarters – Department of Defense Information Network, United States Navy

Government Experience: Department of Defense

Government Experience: Department of Defense, White House, Department of Homeland Security, Defense Information Systems Agency

About Everfox

Everfox, formerly Forcepoint Federal, has been defending the world’s critical data and networks against the most complex cyber threats imaginable for more than 25 years. As trailblazers in defense-grade, high-assurance cybersecurity, Everfox has led the way in delivering and developing innovative cybersecurity technology. Headquartered in Herndon, VA, Everfox’s suite of Cross Domain, Threat Protection and Insider Risk Solutions empower governments and enterprise organizations to use data safely – wherever and however their people need it.

To meet the Everfox leaders or schedule a live demo at DODIIS Worldwide Conference Booth #1225 in Omaha, NE from 27th to 30th October 2024, visit https://info.everfox.com/dodiis-2024.

