Everest Group’s Vinod Gupta Honored by President of India with Honorary Doctorate for IIT Jodhpur

OMAHA, Neb.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The Honorable President of India, in her capacity as the Visitor of the Indian Institute of Technology Jodhpur, on recommendation of the Board of Governors of IIT Jodhpur have approved the conferment of the Honorary Degree of Doctor of Science (Honoris Causa) to Vinod Gupta, Managing General Partner at Everest Group.





The convocation of IIT Jodhpur is scheduled on November 21, 2023 in the Permanent Campus of IIT Jodhpur. Dr. K. Radhakrishnan, Former Chairman-ISRO & Former Chairman, Space Commission, has kindly consented to be the Chief Guest of the Convocation ceremony. Mr. Gupta’s outstanding contributions have earned him this prestigious recognition. We believe Mr. Gupta’s presence will inspire our academic community and this will be a momentous occasion for IIT Jodhpur as this is the first time IIT Jodhpur is conferring the Honorary Doctor Degree to eminent personalities.

Mr. Gupta also has been honored by a Honorary Doctorate from the University of Nebraska and I.I.T., Kharagpur.

Mr. Gupta recognizes the role of education in developing the leaders of tomorrow. Through his charitable foundation, he has helped advance education across fields including: business, science, information technology, communications, intellectual property law and wildlife preservation.

To see actual letter and more information, visit www.gefusa.org

Contacts

Josiah Kettelhake



josiahk@everestcpi.com

402.403.4532