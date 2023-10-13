Home Business Wire Evercore Enhances Risk Management After Fast-Paced SaaS Implementation of Behavox Quantum for...
Business Wire

Evercore Enhances Risk Management After Fast-Paced SaaS Implementation of Behavox Quantum for Compliance

di Business Wire

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Behavox, the leading provider of AI-driven compliance solutions, today announced that Evercore (NYSE: EVR), a premier global independent investment banking advisory firm, has in five months successfully implemented Behavox Quantum© for compliance supervision.


“We are already seeing the benefits of Behavox’s single platform to monitor multiple streams of communication data,” said Evercore Chief Compliance Officer John Crowe. “Behavox has shown its ability to be a true partner—flexible and responsive—and Evercore has been impressed with the company’s past-project experience and willingness to creatively solve challenges.”

Behavox recently commemorated its one-year anniversary of Behavox Quantum AI. Evercore becomes the latest organization to have implemented Behavox Quantum AI for communications monitoring, joining a growing number of multinational banks, prominent hedge funds, asset managers and private equity firms.

Behavox Chief Revenue Officer Nabeel Ebrahim said, “In a time where regulatory action has spiked for unauthorized uses of instant messaging, we are delighted our solutions have been implemented at Evercore, a forward-looking organization committed to regulatory as well as technical excellence through comprehensive data controls. Behavox Quantum AI delivers true positive detection capabilities that are simple to implement and easily explainable, and now we look forward to growing our partnership with Evercore to expand the firm’s risk coverage.”

To learn more about the evolution of Artificial Intelligence and Large Language Models (LLM) for compliance, security and other industries, join Behavox at its exclusive “AI 101 for Compliance & Security Summit” in New York on October 19. Register here.

About Behavox Ltd.

Behavox is the leading provider of AI-driven compliance and security solutions, empowering organizations to proactively detect and mitigate human risks within the organization. Behavox leverages large language models and generative AI to transform how compliance and security teams manage risks and safeguard organizational integrity. Through innovative products such as Behavox Voice and Behavox Insider Threat, Behavox continues to shape the future of compliance and security risk management.

For more information, visit www.behavox.com.

Contacts

Press:

media@behavox.com

Articoli correlati

Knightscope K1 Hemisphere Shipping Now – Available for Under $600 per Month

Business Wire Business Wire -
Crime Fighting Technology Portfolio Grows with Production Sign-Off of Smallest ASRMOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$KSCP #SecurityRobot--Knightscope, Inc. (“Knightscope” or...
Continua a leggere

GITEX 2023: Genians and RAS Infotech to Highlight NAC-Driven Zero Trust Network Access

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#8021x--Genians, the industry pioneer in NAC-driven Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) solutions, announced today it will...
Continua a leggere

BioFuture™ 2023 Wraps Up After Convening Hundreds of High-Profile Attendees and Record Numbers of Investors and Media

Business Wire Business Wire -
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#biofuture2023--Demy-Colton’s BioFuture™ concluded this week after bringing together hundreds of life sciences, diagnostics, pharmaceutical, health delivery and...
Continua a leggere
Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

Iscriviti alla newsletter

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php