Everbridge to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

BURLINGTON, Mass–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that management is scheduled to present at the following upcoming investor conferences:









UBS Global Technology Conference . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) in Scottsdale, AZ.

. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 4:55 p.m. ET (1:55 p.m. PT) in Scottsdale, AZ. Wells Fargo TMT Summit . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT) in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA.

. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 11:45 a.m. ET (8:45 a.m. PT) in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA. Raymond James TMT & Consumer Conference . The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023 at 3:25 p.m. ET (12:25 p.m. PT) in New York, NY.

. The Everbridge in-person fireside chat is scheduled for Monday, December 4, 2023 at 3:25 p.m. ET (12:25 p.m. PT) in New York, NY. Barclays Tech Conference. Everbridge will attend on Thursday, December 7, 2023 in San Francisco, CA.

Live webcasts, as well as the replays, of the fireside chats will be available under the “Events and Presentations” section on the Company’s investor relations website at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

About Everbridge



Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Contacts

Everbridge Contacts:

Investors:

Nandan Amladi



Investor Relations



nandan.amladi@everbridge.com

617-665-7197

Media:

Jeff Young



Media Relations



jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116