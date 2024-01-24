Everbridge to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results on February 26, 2024

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2023, ended December 31, 2023, after the market close on Monday, February 26, 2024. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 4:30 p.m. ET (1:30 p.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the fourth quarter and full year. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.









What: Everbridge’s Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results Conference Call When: Monday, February 26, 2024 Time: 4:30 p.m. ET Live Call: (833) 685-0904, Domestic (412) 317-5740, International Replay: (877) 344-7529, Passcode 8469738, Domestic (412) 317-0088, Passcode 8469738, International Webcast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/u6ictg3x/ (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Contacts

Everbridge Contacts:



Nandan Amladi



Investor Relations



nandan.amladi@everbridge.com

617-665-7197

Jeff Young



Media Relations



jeff.young@everbridge.com

781-859-4116