Everbridge to Announce First Quarter 2023 Financial Results on May 9, 2023

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that it will release its financial results for the first quarter, ended March 31, 2023, before the market open on Tuesday, May 9, 2023. On that day, management will hold a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET (5:30 a.m. PT) to review and discuss the Company’s results for the first quarter. A recorded version of this webcast will be available after the call and accessible at https://ir.everbridge.com/.

What:

 

Everbridge’s First Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call

When:

 

Tuesday, May 9, 2023

Time:

 

8:30 a.m. ET

Live Call:

 

(833) 685-0904 Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-5740 International

Replay:

 

(877) 344-7529 Passcode 6763646, Domestic

 

 

(412) 317-0088, Passcode 6763646, International

Webcast:

 

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/6zwtn9bd (live and replay)

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on Twitter. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Contacts

Everbridge:
Investors:
Nandan Amladi

Investor Relations

nandan.amladi@everbridge.com
617-665-7197

Media:
Jeff Young

Media Relations

jeff.young@everbridge.com
781-859-4116

© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
