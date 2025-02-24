Everbridge Service Agreement Terms Ranked Among the Most Customer-Friendly by TermScout

Everbridge achieves 80% favorability rating, more customer-favorable than

92% of similar contracts analyzed by TermScout

Recognition highlights CEM leader’s commitment to transparency, trust, and compliance

VIENNA, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Everbridge, Inc., the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced that TermScout, a leading provider of contract review and analysis, has found Everbridge’s Service Agreement terms to be 80% favorable to customers. This recognition underscores Everbridge’s commitment to delivering transparent, fair, and customer-centric business practices while fostering trust and compliance.

"In today's business landscape, entering into contractual agreements can be fraught with hidden pitfalls, as many organizations incorporate overly burdensome clauses in their contracts. Everbridge, however, is revolutionizing the approach to SaaS contract creation,” said Spencer Lasley, Vice President of Operations at TermScout. “By offering one of the most customer-friendly agreements in the competitive Emergency Notification industry, Everbridge is establishing new benchmarks for fairness and transparency. We're proud to collaborate with Everbridge as they lead the charge in transforming business negotiation practices throughout their industry."

TermScout’s detailed analysis evaluates contracts for customer favorability, focusing on key elements such as clarity, liability protections, and fairness in terms of ownership and obligations. By achieving an 80% favorability rating – more customer-favorable than 92% of more than 1,500 similar contracts analyzed by TermScout – Everbridge stands among the top companies in ensuring a customer-friendly approach to service agreements, helping to build trust and align with its global customer base.

“Everbridge takes pride in being a trusted partner to thousands of organizations around the world,” said Noah Webster, Chief Legal Officer at Everbridge. “This recognition from TermScout reflects our dedication to providing clear and equitable agreements, which align with our values of transparency, trust, and compliance to deliver exceptional value to our customers.”

TermScout’s Certify™ technology provides companies with a validated, unbiased third-party review assessing a company’s contract favorability. TermScout uses its proprietary AI to study over 750 defined data points from each contract analyzed. An algorithm is then used to objectively score that data.

In addition to customer-friendly agreements, Everbridge maintains a steadfast focus on trust and compliance through its Trust Center, which showcases the company’s industry-leading certifications, including ISO 27001, SOC 2 Type II, and GDPR compliance. These certifications, combined with Everbridge’s high contract favorability rating, reinforce the company’s commitment to providing secure, reliable, and trustworthy services to its customers.

Everbridge supports over 6,500 enterprise customers worldwide, including many of the most recognized organizations across a range of industries. By prioritizing trust and compliance through transparent agreements and rigorous certifications, Everbridge continues to deliver on its mission to protect people, safeguard assets, and ensure operational resilience for businesses around the globe.

For more information about Everbridge and its TermScout rating, click here.

About TermScout

Founded in 2018, TermScout is the contract review network fixing how businesses make deals. The company’s platform makes contracts easier to understand, faster to sign, and fairer for all parties involved. The technology is powered by sophisticated AI and machine learning techniques trained on the world’s largest human-reviewed contract dataset. The AI-powered, human-backed contract review platform lets users quickly understand what a contract means, identify red flags buried in fine print, and compare their paper against other companies to ensure best-in-class terms to reduce or eliminate negotiations. TermScout is backed by NFX, GroundUp Ventures, Techstars, HillTop Ventures, The LegalTech Fund, Bridge Investment Group and Underdog Labs. Learn more and try TermScout for free at termscout.com.

About Everbridge

Everbridge empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

Everbridge Contact:

Jim Gatta

Media Relations

jim.gatta@everbridge.com

215-290-3799