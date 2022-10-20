Everbridge Appoints Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer to Oversee Company’s Global Information Systems

With two decades of leadership experience at information security software companies, Sheila brings deep background in cyber security, DevOps, agile project delivery, automation, and infrastructure in IT and SaaS environments

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Sheila Carpenter as Chief Information Officer (CIO), responsible for leading the company’s global information technology (IT) efforts, including corporate IT infrastructure, technology systems, and enterprise architecture. Sheila reports to Chief Executive Officer Dave Wagner, and will oversee teams led by the company’s Chief Information Security Officer and Vice President of Enterprise IT.





“Sheila’s experience scaling IT operations on a global level will be instrumental to Everbridge’s continued growth efforts as the market leader in Critical Event Management (CEM),” said Wagner. “I had the opportunity to collaborate with Sheila at her prior company and I am excited to have her part of Everbridge. In addition to leading our IS/IT teams, Sheila will partner with me and the senior leadership team on the best-in-class development of our internal information systems.”

Prior to Everbridge, Sheila served as CIO of Zix, a leader in email security and encryption, managing security, IT, business applications and compliance. Before joining Zix, Sheila was Vice President of IT, Cloud Services Operation for Entrust Datacard. She has worked in the software IT space for over 25 years. She began her career working with business information systems at Mitel Networks, and worked with many startups to implement SaaS offerings, introduce security frameworks and IT service management capabilities.

With a strong commitment to promote diversity in security, Sheila launched the Women’s Network of Ottawa for Entrust Datacard and has also implemented the Women in Security group at Zix/AppRiver.

“I have built my career around a focus on strategic planning, security transformation, and ITSM best practices,” said Carpenter. “I am excited to join Everbridge… a company with a strong mission, strong culture, and a commitment to the highest standards of security, compliance, and digital transformation.”

