Everbridge Appoints Pamela Larson as Chief Security Officer for North America

Corporate security and operational resilience expert joins the Everbridge global security leadership team

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning software solutions, today announced the appointment of Pamela Larson as Chief Security Officer for North America. Ms. Larson will work closely with North American enterprises on security and resilience strategy, risk assessment, and compliance. Ms. Larson will report to Global Chief Security Officer Tracy Reinhold who leads the Company’s overall enterprise-level security strategy. Reinhold served in the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) for twenty-two years including having led the FBI’s intelligence division.









Ms. Larson is a seasoned security risk advisor and operational resilience expert, bringing over twenty years of leadership in crafting secure, robust environments for employees, customers, and assets. Her career has focused on a commitment to excellence in physical security, complex investigations, crisis management, and fostering operational resilience within leading corporations.

“Pamela has a proven track record of managing comprehensive corporate security programs and initiatives, drawing upon deep expertise to protect and enhance organizational integrity and trust,” said Reinhold. “Her approach is characterized by a unique blend of strategic foresight, hands-on operational agility, and an unwavering commitment to safeguarding people and operations against emerging threats and vulnerabilities.”

Prior to Everbridge, Ms. Larson served as Director of Corporate Security Strategy and Risk at Twilio where she executed a comprehensive corporate security program focused on enterprise incident management, operational resilience, health and safety, gap and risk analysis, and security governance and structure.

Before Twilio, she served as SVP and Head of Enterprise Incident Management at Wells Fargo Bank leading the design, development, maintenance, and execution of crisis and incident management and business interruption recovery programs. Her background also includes roles as CSO and Head of Physical Security and Investigations at Bank of the West overseeing corporate-wide security programs and cross-functional collaboration across all business lines and operational functions to ensure the safety and security of the bank’s 10,000 employees, customers, assets, and brand across 550+ branch, office and data center locations.

“It is an honor to join Everbridge and become part of their mission as a global organizational resilience leader,” said Larson. “I’m passionate about leveraging technology to bolster security measures, improve operational resilience, and enhance organizational efficiency. I look forward to being part of the robust security team that Everbridge has in place and to work directly with organizations and government agencies across North America to drive organizational resilience, growth, and success.

Ms. Larson has a Master of Public Administration in Criminal Justice from The University of Colorado, Denver.

About Everbridge

Everbridge (Nasdaq: EVBG) empowers enterprises and government organizations to anticipate, mitigate, respond to, and recover stronger from critical events. In today’s unpredictable world, resilient organizations minimize impact to people and operations, absorb stress, and return to productivity faster when deploying critical event management (CEM) technology. Everbridge digitizes organizational resilience by combining intelligent automation with the industry’s most comprehensive risk data to Keep People Safe and Organizations Running™. For more information, visit https://www.everbridge.com/, read the company blog, and follow on LinkedIn. Everbridge… Empowering Resilience.

