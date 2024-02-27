Everbridge Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Financial Results

BURLINGTON, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everbridge, Inc. (Nasdaq: EVBG), the global leader in critical event management (CEM) and national public warning solutions, today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023. Revenue for the fourth quarter was down 1% year-over-year to $115.8 million, and GAAP net loss was $(19.3) million, compared to net income of $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue for the full year was up 4% year-over-year to $448.8 million, and GAAP net loss was $(47.3) million, compared to $(61.2) million for 2022.
Fourth Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $115.8 million, a decrease of 1% compared to $117.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue from subscription services was $105.6 million, an increase of 4% compared to $101.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Revenue from professional services, software licenses and other was $10.2 million, a decrease of 35% compared to $15.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- GAAP operating loss was $(17.8) million, compared to $(9.7) million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $20.7 million, compared to $15.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $(19.3) million, compared to GAAP net income of $16.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(0.47) based on 41.1 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(0.15) for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on 45.3 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Non-GAAP net income was $20.2 million, compared to $18.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $0.47, based on 43.4 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.41 for the fourth quarter of 2022, based on 45.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $27.0 million, compared to $20.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $29.6 million, compared to $4.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Adjusted for one-time cash payments related to our 2022 Strategic Realignment program, adjusted free cash flow was an inflow of $26.7 million, compared to $4.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022.
- Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR) was $408 million and 55 CEM customers were added during the quarter.
- Deal metrics: 48 deals over $100,000; 3 deals over $500,000; 1 deal over $1 million.
Full Year 2023 Financial Highlights
- Total revenue was $448.8 million, an increase of 4% compared to $431.9 million for 2022. Revenue from subscription services was $410.5 million, an increase of 7% compared to $384.6 million for 2022. Revenue from professional services, software licenses and other was $38.3 million, a decrease of 19% compared to $47.3 million for 2022.
- GAAP operating loss was $(61.4) million, compared to $(84.2) million for 2022.
- Non-GAAP operating income was $62.1 million, compared to $24.7 million for 2022.
- GAAP net loss was $(47.3) million, compared to $(61.2) million for 2022. GAAP diluted net loss per share was $(1.31) based on 43.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $(1.76) for 2022, based on 45.6 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Non-GAAP net income was $64.7 million compared to $31.9 million for 2022. Non-GAAP diluted net income per share was $1.48, based on 43.8 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding, compared to $0.70 for 2022, based on 45.9 million diluted weighted average common shares outstanding.
- Adjusted EBITDA was $84.9 million, compared to $43.1 million for 2022.
- Cash flow from operations was an inflow of $72.6 million, compared to $20.2 million for 2022.
- Adjusted for one-time cash payments related to our 2022 Strategic Realignment program, adjusted free cash flow was an inflow of $63.8 million, compared to $13.9 million for 2022.
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
122,440
|
|
|
$
|
198,725
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
2,120
|
|
|
|
2,046
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
119,389
|
|
|
|
119,986
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
12,880
|
|
|
|
13,133
|
|
Assets held for sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
6,485
|
|
Deferred costs and other current assets
|
|
36,604
|
|
|
|
31,866
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
293,433
|
|
|
|
372,241
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
8,305
|
|
|
|
8,993
|
|
Capitalized software development costs, net
|
|
31,630
|
|
|
|
27,370
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
517,184
|
|
|
|
508,781
|
|
Intangible assets, net
|
|
130,264
|
|
|
|
166,177
|
|
Restricted cash
|
|
811
|
|
|
|
823
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
902
|
|
|
|
1,709
|
|
Deferred costs and other assets
|
|
43,356
|
|
|
|
39,570
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
1,025,885
|
|
|
$
|
1,125,664
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
15,013
|
|
|
$
|
10,854
|
|
Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities
|
|
32,824
|
|
|
|
31,175
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
36,346
|
|
|
|
13,566
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
242,789
|
|
|
|
233,106
|
|
Convertible senior notes, current
|
|
63,110
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Liabilities held for sale
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
2,062
|
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
8,918
|
|
|
|
10,644
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
399,000
|
|
|
|
301,407
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred revenue, noncurrent
|
|
6,429
|
|
|
|
9,278
|
|
Convertible senior notes, noncurrent
|
|
296,561
|
|
|
|
500,298
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
|
4,318
|
|
|
|
6,236
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
17,268
|
|
|
|
19,334
|
|
Total liabilities
|
|
723,576
|
|
|
|
836,553
|
|
Stockholders’ equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
41
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
771,779
|
|
|
|
721,143
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
(449,429
|
)
|
|
|
(402,124
|
)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(20,082
|
)
|
|
|
(29,948
|
)
|
Total stockholders’ equity
|
|
302,309
|
|
|
|
289,111
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|
$
|
1,025,885
|
|
|
$
|
1,125,664
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Income (Loss)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Revenue
|
$
|
115,760
|
|
|
$
|
117,130
|
|
|
$
|
448,788
|
|
|
$
|
431,892
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
33,346
|
|
|
|
34,391
|
|
|
|
131,487
|
|
|
|
134,934
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
82,414
|
|
|
|
82,739
|
|
|
|
317,301
|
|
|
|
296,958
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
71.19
|
%
|
|
|
70.64
|
%
|
|
|
70.70
|
%
|
|
|
68.76
|
%
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
37,536
|
|
|
|
39,866
|
|
|
|
159,092
|
|
|
|
173,621
|
|
Research and development
|
|
21,999
|
|
|
|
20,631
|
|
|
|
95,468
|
|
|
|
95,986
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
39,886
|
|
|
|
26,579
|
|
|
|
120,519
|
|
|
|
99,365
|
|
Restructuring
|
|
827
|
|
|
|
5,390
|
|
|
|
3,621
|
|
|
|
12,169
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
100,248
|
|
|
|
92,466
|
|
|
|
378,700
|
|
|
|
381,141
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(17,834
|
)
|
|
|
(9,727
|
)
|
|
|
(61,399
|
)
|
|
|
(84,183
|
)
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and investment income
|
|
958
|
|
|
|
2,902
|
|
|
|
7,120
|
|
|
|
5,697
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(538
|
)
|
|
|
(1,187
|
)
|
|
|
(2,796
|
)
|
|
|
(5,106
|
)
|
Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes, capped call modification and change in fair value
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
24,013
|
|
|
|
12,658
|
|
|
|
19,243
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
647
|
|
|
|
(484
|
)
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
|
777
|
|
Total other income, net
|
|
1,067
|
|
|
|
25,244
|
|
|
|
17,802
|
|
|
|
20,611
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(16,767
|
)
|
|
|
15,517
|
|
|
|
(43,597
|
)
|
|
|
(63,572
|
)
|
(Provision for) benefit from income taxes
|
|
(2,523
|
)
|
|
|
644
|
|
|
|
(3,708
|
)
|
|
|
2,398
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(19,290
|
)
|
|
$
|
16,161
|
|
|
$
|
(47,305
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,174
|
)
|
Net income (loss) per share attributable to common stockholders:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
(1.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.54
|
)
|
Diluted
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
(0.15
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.31
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.76
|
)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
41,055,293
|
|
|
|
39,967,553
|
|
|
|
40,668,327
|
|
|
|
39,680,440
|
|
Diluted
|
|
41,055,293
|
|
|
|
45,338,189
|
|
|
|
43,622,341
|
|
|
|
45,583,459
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
|
12,905
|
|
|
|
21,378
|
|
|
|
9,866
|
|
|
|
(27,046
|
)
|
Total comprehensive income (loss)
|
$
|
(6,385
|
)
|
|
$
|
37,539
|
|
|
$
|
(37,439
|
)
|
|
$
|
(88,220
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense included in the above:
|
|
(in thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cost of revenue
|
$
|
1,414
|
|
|
$
|
1,192
|
|
|
$
|
6,171
|
|
|
$
|
5,468
|
|
Sales and marketing
|
|
3,967
|
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
|
17,313
|
|
|
|
15,917
|
|
Research and development
|
|
1,919
|
|
|
|
600
|
|
|
|
12,225
|
|
|
|
9,967
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
3,412
|
|
|
|
4,529
|
|
|
|
13,180
|
|
|
|
16,268
|
|
Total stock-based compensation
|
$
|
10,712
|
|
|
$
|
7,918
|
|
|
$
|
48,889
|
|
|
$
|
47,620
|
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(19,290
|
)
|
|
$
|
16,161
|
|
|
$
|
(47,305
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,174
|
)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
14,527
|
|
|
|
15,347
|
|
|
|
58,815
|
|
|
|
60,600
|
|
Amortization of deferred costs
|
|
5,090
|
|
|
|
4,886
|
|
|
|
19,568
|
|
|
|
18,251
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
|
(875
|
)
|
|
|
1,949
|
|
|
|
(1,912
|
)
|
|
|
(5,183
|
)
|
Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
1,069
|
|
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
|
4,561
|
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of assets
|
|
(356
|
)
|
|
|
(213
|
)
|
|
|
(708
|
)
|
|
|
727
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes, capped call modification and change in fair value
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(24,013
|
)
|
|
|
(12,658
|
)
|
|
|
(19,243
|
)
|
Provision for (benefit from) credit losses and sales reserve
|
|
(202
|
)
|
|
|
1,122
|
|
|
|
2,001
|
|
|
|
410
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,712
|
|
|
|
7,918
|
|
|
|
48,889
|
|
|
|
47,620
|
|
Other non-cash adjustments
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
(26,503
|
)
|
|
|
(29,608
|
)
|
|
|
(1,064
|
)
|
|
|
(848
|
)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
2,551
|
|
|
|
543
|
|
|
|
984
|
|
|
|
560
|
|
Deferred costs
|
|
(9,747
|
)
|
|
|
(6,906
|
)
|
|
|
(28,562
|
)
|
|
|
(23,063
|
)
|
Other assets
|
|
3,027
|
|
|
|
(11,118
|
)
|
|
|
947
|
|
|
|
(3,527
|
)
|
Accounts payable
|
|
2,251
|
|
|
|
(1,683
|
)
|
|
|
4,187
|
|
|
|
(4,855
|
)
|
Accrued payroll and employee related liabilities
|
|
7,752
|
|
|
|
2,783
|
|
|
|
1,649
|
|
|
|
(4,136
|
)
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
19,602
|
|
|
|
1,629
|
|
|
|
21,741
|
|
|
|
992
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
18,763
|
|
|
|
13,424
|
|
|
|
6,878
|
|
|
|
8,746
|
|
Other liabilities
|
|
1,801
|
|
|
|
11,064
|
|
|
|
(3,515
|
)
|
|
|
(214
|
)
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
|
29,621
|
|
|
|
4,354
|
|
|
|
72,575
|
|
|
|
20,167
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
|
(1,093
|
)
|
|
|
(511
|
)
|
|
|
(5,217
|
)
|
|
|
(3,462
|
)
|
Proceeds from landlord reimbursement
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
88
|
|
|
|
1,219
|
|
Proceeds from sale of assets
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,368
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Payment for acquisition of business, net of acquired cash
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(336
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(1,585
|
)
|
Additions to capitalized software development costs
|
|
(3,836
|
)
|
|
|
(3,456
|
)
|
|
|
(16,540
|
)
|
|
|
(15,065
|
)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
(4,929
|
)
|
|
|
(4,303
|
)
|
|
|
(17,301
|
)
|
|
|
(18,893
|
)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repurchase of convertible notes
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(288,761
|
)
|
|
|
(129,579
|
)
|
|
|
(288,761
|
)
|
Proceeds from termination of convertible notes capped call hedge
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
|
1,312
|
|
Payments associated with shares withheld to settle employee tax withholding liability
|
|
(1,666
|
)
|
|
|
(2,098
|
)
|
|
|
(7,885
|
)
|
|
|
(6,307
|
)
|
Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
4,291
|
|
|
|
3,165
|
|
Proceeds from stock option exercises
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
45
|
|
|
|
1,319
|
|
|
|
144
|
|
Other
|
|
(21
|
)
|
|
|
(19
|
)
|
|
|
(77
|
)
|
|
|
(73
|
)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
|
(1,635
|
)
|
|
|
(289,521
|
)
|
|
|
(131,898
|
)
|
|
|
(290,520
|
)
|
Effect of exchange rates on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
1,767
|
|
|
|
1,391
|
|
|
|
401
|
|
|
|
(1,918
|
)
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
|
|
24,824
|
|
|
|
(288,079
|
)
|
|
|
(76,223
|
)
|
|
|
(291,164
|
)
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—beginning of period
|
|
100,547
|
|
|
|
489,673
|
|
|
|
201,594
|
|
|
|
492,758
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash—end of period
|
$
|
125,371
|
|
|
$
|
201,594
|
|
|
$
|
125,371
|
|
|
$
|
201,594
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures
|
(unaudited)
|
The following table reconciles our GAAP gross profit to non-GAAP gross profit (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Gross profit
|
$
|
82,414
|
|
|
$
|
82,739
|
|
|
$
|
317,301
|
|
|
$
|
296,958
|
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
1,915
|
|
|
|
2,602
|
|
|
|
8,445
|
|
|
|
11,657
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
1,414
|
|
|
|
1,192
|
|
|
|
6,171
|
|
|
|
5,468
|
|
2022 Strategic Realignment
|
|
24
|
|
|
|
259
|
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
|
953
|
|
Non-GAAP gross profit
|
$
|
85,767
|
|
|
$
|
86,792
|
|
|
$
|
332,731
|
|
|
$
|
315,036
|
|
The following table reconciles our GAAP gross margin to non-GAAP gross margin(1):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Gross margin
|
|
71.2
|
%
|
|
|
70.6
|
%
|
|
|
70.7
|
%
|
|
|
68.8
|
%
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles margin
|
|
1.7
|
%
|
|
|
2.2
|
%
|
|
|
1.9
|
%
|
|
|
2.7
|
%
|
Stock-based compensation margin
|
|
1.2
|
%
|
|
|
1.0
|
%
|
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
|
1.3
|
%
|
2022 Strategic Realignment margin
|
|
0.0
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
|
|
0.2
|
%
|
Non-GAAP gross margin
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
|
|
74.1
|
%
|
|
|
72.9
|
%
|
(1) Columns may not add up due to rounding.
|
The following table reconciles our GAAP operating loss to non-GAAP operating income. For comparability purposes, non-GAAP operating income results have been recast for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to include costs related to the Anvil legal dispute to conform to the current year presentation (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Operating loss
|
$
|
(17,834
|
)
|
|
$
|
(9,727
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,399
|
)
|
|
$
|
(84,183
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
8,852
|
|
|
|
9,854
|
|
|
|
36,840
|
|
|
|
42,982
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,712
|
|
|
|
7,918
|
|
|
|
48,889
|
|
|
|
47,620
|
|
2022 Strategic Realignment
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
|
6,539
|
|
|
|
13,751
|
|
|
|
17,357
|
|
Anvil legal dispute accrual
|
|
15,936
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
24,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Non-GAAP operating income
|
$
|
20,681
|
|
|
$
|
15,584
|
|
|
$
|
62,081
|
|
|
$
|
24,719
|
|
The following table reconciles our GAAP net income (loss) to non-GAAP net income. For comparability purposes, non-GAAP net income results have been recast for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to include costs related to the Anvil legal dispute to conform to the current year presentation (in thousands):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(19,290
|
)
|
|
$
|
16,161
|
|
|
$
|
(47,305
|
)
|
|
$
|
(61,174
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles
|
|
8,852
|
|
|
|
9,854
|
|
|
|
36,840
|
|
|
|
42,982
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
|
10,712
|
|
|
|
7,918
|
|
|
|
48,889
|
|
|
|
47,620
|
|
2022 Strategic Realignment
|
|
3,015
|
|
|
|
6,537
|
|
|
|
13,733
|
|
|
|
17,358
|
|
Anvil legal dispute accrual
|
|
15,936
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
|
|
24,000
|
|
|
|
1,000
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(57
|
)
|
Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes
|
|
518
|
|
|
|
1,069
|
|
|
|
2,640
|
|
|
|
4,561
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes, capped call modification and change in fair value
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(24,013
|
)
|
|
|
(12,658
|
)
|
|
|
(19,243
|
)
|
Income tax adjustments
|
|
491
|
|
|
|
170
|
|
|
|
(1,427
|
)
|
|
|
(1,151
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income
|
$
|
20,234
|
|
|
$
|
18,696
|
|
|
$
|
64,712
|
|
|
$
|
31,896
|
|
Reconciliation of GAAP measures to non-GAAP measures (Continued)
|
(unaudited)
|
|
The following table reconciles our GAAP net income (loss) per basic share to non-GAAP net income per basic share. For comparability purposes, non-GAAP net income per basic share results have been recast for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2022 to include costs related to the Anvil legal dispute to conform to the current year presentation(1):
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Twelve Months Ended
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
|
2023
|
|
|
2022
|
|
Net income (loss) per basic share⁽ᵃ⁾
|
$
|
(0.47
|
)
|
|
$
|
0.40
|
|
|
$
|
(1.16
|
)
|
|
$
|
(1.54
|
)
|
Amortization of acquired intangibles per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.22
|
|
|
|
0.25
|
|
|
|
0.91
|
|
|
|
1.08
|
|
Stock-based compensation per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.26
|
|
|
|
0.20
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
|
|
1.20
|
|
2022 Strategic Realignment per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
0.16
|
|
|
|
0.34
|
|
|
|
0.44
|
|
Anvil legal dispute accrual per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.39
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.59
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
Change in fair value of contingent consideration per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
Accretion of interest on convertible senior notes per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
0.03
|
|
|
|
0.06
|
|
|
|
0.11
|
|
Gain on extinguishment of convertible notes, capped call modification and change in fair value per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.60
|
)
|
|
|
(0.31
|
)
|
|
|
(0.48
|
)
|
Income tax adjustments per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
|
0.01
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(0.04
|
)
|
|
|
(0.03
|
)
|
Non-GAAP net income per basic share⁽ᵇ⁾
|
$
|
0.49
|
|
|
$
|
0.47
|
|
|
$
|
1.59
|
|
|
$
|
0.80
|
|
(1) Amounts may not add up due to rounding.
