<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Home Business Wire Eventbrite to Participate in J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and...
Business Wire

Eventbrite to Participate in J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

di Business Wire

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, today announced that Lanny Baker, Chief Financial Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Tuesday, May 23, 2023, at 4:35 p.m. ET (1:35 p.m. PT).

A live webcast and replay of the fireside chat will be available on the company’s investor relations website at https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that connects hundreds of thousands of event creators with audiences in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a highly-scalable self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create, promote and sell tickets to live experiences. Eventbrite enables creators to grow their audience reach and generate demand for events, while also helping event seekers find experiences ranging from annual culinary festivals to professional webinars to weekly yoga workshops. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations Contact:
investors@eventbrite.com

Articoli correlati

Paymentus to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Paymentus Holdings, Inc. (“Paymentus”) (NYSE: PAY), a leading provider of cloud-based bill payment technology solutions, today announced...
Continua a leggere

Doximity Announces New Integration with MEDITECH

Business Wire Business Wire -
Integration of Doximity Dialer with MEDITECH Expanse Now provides one-touch dialing for telehealth video and voice callsSAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Doximity,...
Continua a leggere

Forge Global to Attend the Upcoming JMP Securities Technology Conference

Business Wire Business Wire -
SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Forge Global Holdings, Inc. (“Forge”) (NYSE: FRGE), a leading private securities marketplace, today announced that Kelly Rodriques,...
Continua a leggere

Se questo articolo ti è piaciuto e vuoi rimanere sempre informato sulle novità tecnologiche

iscriviti alla newsletter
© New Business Media Srl - Via Eritrea 21, 20157 Milano - Codice fiscale, Partita IVA e Iscrizione al Registro delle imprese di Milano: 08449540965.
Testata giornalistica registrata presso il Tribunale di Milano, nº 13602 del 15/12/2020.
css.php
ALTRE STORIE

Paymentus to Participate in the J.P. Morgan 51st Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications...

Business Wire