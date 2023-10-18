Home Business Wire Eventbrite Announces Date of Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results
SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global events marketplace, announced that it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, after the market closes on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Wednesday, November 1, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global events marketplace that serves event creators and event goers in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create and sell tickets to live experiences. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations

investors@eventbrite.com

