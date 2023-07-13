<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=1126676760698405&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1">
Eventbrite Announces Date of Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Eventbrite, Inc. (NYSE: EB), a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform, announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the market closes on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Earnings Webcast Information

Event: Eventbrite Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

Date: Thursday, August 3, 2023

Time: 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time)

Live Webcast Site: https://investor.eventbrite.com

An archived webcast of the conference call will be accessible on Eventbrite’s Investor Relations page, https://investor.eventbrite.com.

About Eventbrite

Eventbrite is a global self-service ticketing, marketing, and experience technology platform that connects hundreds of thousands of event creators with audiences in nearly 180 countries. Since inception, Eventbrite has been at the center of the experience economy, transforming the way people organize and attend events. The company was founded by Julia Hartz, Kevin Hartz and Renaud Visage, with a vision to build a highly-scalable self-service platform that would make it possible for anyone to create, promote and sell tickets to live experiences. Eventbrite enables creators to grow their audience reach and generate demand for events, while also helping event seekers find experiences ranging from annual culinary festivals to professional webinars to weekly yoga workshops. With over 280 million tickets distributed for over 5 million total events in 2022, Eventbrite is where people all over the world discover new things to do or new ways to do more of what they love. Eventbrite has also earned industry recognition as a top employer with special designations that include a coveted spot on Fast Company’s prestigious The World’s 50 Most Innovative Companies and Fast Company’s Brands That Matter lists, the Great Place to Work® Award in the U.S., and Inc.’s Best-Led Companies honor. Learn more at www.eventbrite.com.

Contacts

Eventbrite Investor Relations

investors@eventbrite.com

